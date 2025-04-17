Universal Rejects Guest Who Spent Hundreds on VIP Tour, Refuses Refund

Universal Studios Hollywood reportedly canceled a guest’s pricey VIP tour because they were the only one to register. The disappointed theme park visitor shared their frustration on social media.

A typical VIP tour at Universal Studios Hollywood can run guests thousands. But during Universal Fan Fest Nights, a hard-ticketed event designed for sci-fi, fantasy, video-gaming, and anime fanatics, guests can purchase a group VIP tour starting at $373, including admission. The after-hours event, which can be compared to a Comic-Con version of Halloween Horror Nights, includes exclusive entertainment, shorter attraction wait times, limited-release merchandise, and themed food and beverage offerings.

Redditor u/stitchkingdom attended Universal Fan Fest Nights earlier this month and was disappointed to find that Universal Studios Hollywood canceled the premium VIP tour they paid for. Team Members told the guest that, because no one else had booked the tour, they couldn’t offer it.

“Apparently I was the only one who did (for that time),” the Redditor wrote. “So they decided it wasn’t worth keeping the tour available so they canceled a bunch of times. I’m a bit disappointed because nothing beats an empty/small tour but so it goes.”

Universal Studios Hollywood didn’t refund the guest, but moved their VIP tour time slot to later in the evening when other groups were already registered. However, the guest also paid for early access, which Team Members reportedly “didn’t even offer to comp.”

The guest wasn’t thrilled, but said they understood Universal Studios Hollywood’s decision.

“A private tour generally goes for 4500 or so,” they said. “Normally a public tour is really a maximum of 24 or so across two groups. While the walking part is two separate groups up to 12, they combine temporarily for the trolley (which is just Hill Valley for this tour). Not sure what the threshhold is to maintain a tour, but I can’t blame them for canceling a tour over 20 people shy.”

Universal Studios Hollywood’s website shows ample availability for future VIP Tours during Universal Fan Fest Nights, so it’s unclear whether the Southern California theme park plans to cancel other time slots. Guests who purchased VIP Tours should check their voicemails and e-mails before arriving to confirm their reservation isn’t void.

Future Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood take place on April 25, April 26, April 27, May 2, May 3, May 4, May 9, May 10, May 11, May 15, May 16, May 17, and May 18, 2025. Tickets are available here.

