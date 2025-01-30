Rare Character Set to Make World Debut At Universal Fan Fest!

When it comes to comparing Universal Studios Hollywood and the Universal Orlando Resort, there really isn’t a comparison. Universal Orlando has two (soon to be three) incredible theme parks and a water park. There are amazingly unforgettable roller coasters like VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure. There is also The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which is located in both Universal Studios (Diagon Alley) and Islands of Adventure (Hogsmeade).

Universal Studios Hollywood, on the other hand, is only one theme park, and it is much, much smaller. There are less than a dozen rides, but there is a Wizarding World, a Simpsons area, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and a Super Silly Fun Land. A brand-new roller coaster is being built themed around The Fast & the Furious franchise.

Back in August, Universal announced that its Hollywood theme park would be hosting its first Fan Fest nights. The hard-ticketed event will take place on select evenings in April and May 2025. Fan fest nights will feature characters, dining, props, and more from some of the most popular franchises in history, including Back to the Future, Super Mario Bros., Harry Potter, and Star Trek.

Tickets to Universal Hollywood’s Fan Fest Nights officially went on sale on January 29, and more details were revealed. But there is one big detail that has fans absolutely freaking out.

Universal announced that one of its rarest characters would be making its debut in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. We are talking about Mario and Luigi’s sidekick, the little green dinosaur himself, Yoshi!

According to Universal, Yoshi will meet guests for the first time during each night of the event. Until now, Yoshi has only been seen in the parade at Universal Studios Japan.

In addition to a meet and greet, there will also be new Yoshi-themed merchandise and even Yoshi-inspired meals, like Yoshi’s Apple Melon Smoothie and Yoshi Fettuccine Alfredo.

In addition to the meet and greet, merchandise, and food, there will also be a special scavenger hunt. Guests will be able to hunt for five colorful Yoshi eggs, and those who find all five eggs will be rewarded with an opportunity to meet a Yoshi of a different color!

Guests who attend Universal’s Fan Fest Nights will also be able to venture into Hill Valley and meet some of their favorite characters from the Back to the Future franchise.

And we would be remiss if we forgot to mention the Niffler encounter that will take place in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter! The Niffler first appeared at Universal Studios Japan and is also set to be a part of the new Wizarding World Ministry of Magic area at Epic Universe.

Universal Hollywood’s Fan Fest Nights will take place on April 25, 26, and 27, and May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18, 2025. Tickets range in price from $74 to $84 per person, and the event starts at 7 p.m.

