Universal Studios Shutters Entire Theme Park Land for Two Months

An entire land will be closed for the next two months at Universal Studios Hollywood.

While temporary closures and refurbishments can be frustrating, a theme park devoid of them would quickly become a lackluster experience. Disney and Universal have built their reputations on delivering exceptional rides and immersive experiences. Without regular maintenance, these attractions would quickly lose their charm and become much less impressive—and far dirtier.

Sometimes, these closures can take a while. A recent rumor claims that Walt Disney World Resort is gearing up to close Big Thunder Mounder Mountain for months to rip out and replace its aging track, similar to what Universal Orlando Resort previously did for The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Islands of Adventure in 2016.

While it’s not quite as extreme as ripping out the tracks, Universal Studios Hollywood has also kicked off a months-long closure this week. The park’s Super Silly Fun Land is now closed for maintenance through November 27, 2024, as per Inside Universal.

Technically a sub-area of Universal Studios Hollywood’s Upper Lot, Super Silly Fun Land (which was technically built on top of an old Universal Studios Hollywood parking garage) is inspired by the whimsical world of Despicable Me. The area features the aerial carousel Silly Swirly Fun Ride, plus an outdoor wet and dry play area with over 80 different water-play features and, of course, plenty of Minion-inspired decor.

It also contains the Super Silly Space Killer arcade game, just like the one where Gru ensures that Agnes “wins” a stuffed unicorn in the first film. Guests can try to win their own unicorn, or Minion game prizes.

The park’s other Despicable Me ride – the motion simulator Despicable Me Minion Mayhem – remains open to guests.

Fortunately, there’s still plenty for younger guests to enjoy at the park, with The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!, the DreamWorks Theatre (which currently plays Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest), and The Simpsons Ride not too far away from Super Silly Fun Land.

Other family-friendly attractions sit in the park’s Lower Lot, such as the Jurassic Park-themed DinoPlay area and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD’s Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

