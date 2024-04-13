Classic Disney Ride Facing Worrying Maintenance Issues

Disney is facing some struggles when it comes to an iconic ride.

“it’s a small world” is undoubtedly one of the world’s most beloved and legendary theme park rides of all time, featuring iconic Disney music and a plethora of animatronics. While some guests may find the slow-moving boat ride boring, there’s a reason “it’s a small world” is so iconic. The ride itself can be found all across the world, with the original version at the Disneyland Resort opening in 1966. Since then, Disney has built several iterations of the ride, with locations at Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney, and, of course, the Walt Disney World Resort.

Unfortunately, “it’s a small world” is facing some maintenance issues, some of which threaten the overall experience of the ride itself. There are a lot of moving pieces and mechanisms within “it’s a small world,” and considering the ride’s age, it’s not exactly surprising that the attraction would face technical issues.

“it’s a small world” has also faced a plethora of issues when it comes to misbehaving guests, with one guest being forcibly removed from Disneyland after stripping down naked inside the attraction. Other issues have persisted over the last few years, including ride stoppages, which result in guests having to exit the ride carefully.

As we stated earlier, the animatronics are a crucial part of “it’s a small world,” providing guests with dozens of fun and colorful characters to sing along with during their ride. However, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s versions of the ride appear to have encountered maintenance and upkeep issues, some of which have caused certain scenes to be significantly altered. Over the past year, the hula girls have become infamous within the ride, with one, two, or even three of them disappearing from time to time without warning.

Now, even more issues are being revealed. In Walt Disney World, the ice skater is still missing their partner. Over at Disneyland, the ice skater does have their partner, but the pair do not skate together.

A post from Belle (@FiBelleFi) reveals these specific issues while also comparing and contrasting the ride’s maintenance with the version of “it’s a small world” in Disneyland Paris.

iasw maintenance comparison: Here in Orlando, it’s been years since our ice skater had a partner (1) In Anaheim, she refuses to skate with him (2) And as usual, Paris shows the US park how maintenance is done (3) Yes I’ve taken all these in the last month to make a point!

According to Belle, as well as other reports of the ride, Disneyland Paris’ version of “it’s a small world” is one of the most complete experiences guests can get. A big reason that Paris’ version is so great in 2024 is a direct result of the ride’s multi-year refurbishment, which wrapped up in 2023. Along with fresh coats of paint, animatronics were improved upon and given the proper maintenance they deserved. Disneyland Pairs is currently undergoing a major refurbishment resort-wide, with several rides, attractions, restaurants, and locations undergoing renovations or closing completely.

Disney Village, the resort’s version of shopping and dining locations such as Disney Springs and Downtown Disney, has seen several iconic buildings and locations close permanently in the last few months. World-renowned businesses like Planet Hollywood are now no more, with wrecking crews coming in to completely demolish the iconic blue planet exterior. All of this is being done for the betterment of the resort, but it’s always quite shocking to see such legendary pieces of Disney history get removed.

Speaking of Disney history, in 2024, Space Mountain will permanently close at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

That’s right, as part of a massive, multi-year expansion project, Space Mountain will be permanently closing this summer at Tokyo Disney. The classic space coaster is featured all across Disney’s wide range of theme parks and has become one of the most infamous roller coasters in the world. The project will cost hundreds of millions of dollars and will also include the complete renovation of the Tomorrowland area of Tokyo Disneyland. However, fans of Space Mountain should not worry, as a new, reimaged version of the ride will be constructed as shown in the concept art above.

What’s your favorite Disney theme park ride?