Universal Orlando Just Beat Disney at Its Own Game

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are two of the most beloved theme park destinations in the world. Each offers its own kind of magic—whether it’s the nostalgia and whimsy of Disney or the adrenaline-fueled excitement and immersive lands at Universal. But for those who’ve spent a good amount of time at both, it’s clear that Universal has started to pull ahead in some really important ways. While Disney is certainly still a powerhouse, Universal has been quietly making moves that are impressing more and more theme park fans, especially in recent years.

Thrill rides are one of the most obvious areas where Universal takes the lead. While Disney does offer some rides that can get your heart racing—Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster come to mind—they tend to keep things in the “family fun” category. Universal? Not so much. The second you lay eyes on something like VelociCoaster or The Incredible Hulk Coaster, you know you’re in for something far more intense. The overall vibe of Universal’s rides leans into big thrills and even bigger scares. Even some of the character interactions can be on the wild side, like the Raptor Encounter, which has caused more than a few guests to turn and run in the other direction.

When it comes to Halloween, the contrast is even starker. Disney’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is cute and charming, filled with candy trails and dancing villains. But Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights isn’t here to be cute. It’s here to terrify you—in the best way possible. With professional-grade haunted houses, roaming scare actors, and chilling themes, this annual event is designed for horror fans who want the real deal. There’s no question that Universal goes all-in when it comes to seasonal scares.

Another area where Universal really shines is something as simple as drinks. Yes, drinks. Disney’s refillable mugs are a decent perk—if you’re staying at a resort. They’re only good for resort use and come at a flat rate that applies no matter how long your stay is. Once you step into the parks, those mugs are basically dead weight. Universal’s approach, on the other hand, is actually useful. The souvenir Freestyle cups can be refilled at soda machines not just in hotels but throughout the parks. And these machines offer not only soda but free cold water, which is a lifesaver during those hot Florida days. Even better, guests can choose to pay for just one day of refills or opt for a multi-day plan, making it a much more flexible and guest-friendly option than what Disney offers.

And let’s talk about something every parent appreciates: play areas for kids. Universal has done a fantastic job in this department, particularly with its recent introduction of DreamWorks Land. This kid-centric zone includes areas like Shrek’s Swamp, Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp, and Poppy’s Playground, giving little ones a place to explore and burn off energy. These aren’t just glorified jungle gyms—they’re highly themed, creative, and interactive spaces. Elsewhere in the park, places like Camp Jurassic offer multi-level fun that even tweens enjoy, and the splash zones at Me Ship, The Olive are perfect for cooling off.

Meanwhile, Disney has quietly been removing many of its free play spaces. The Laughing Place play area in Frontierland has been eliminated, and The Boneyard at Animal Kingdom is rumored to be on the chopping block. Tom Sawyer Island, another longtime escape for kids, may also be going away in future plans. Disney has added temporary “Fun Zones” here and there, but they don’t offer the same level of imaginative, kid-led play that Universal has embraced. Even Epic Universe, which opens in 2025, will feature new spaces for kids like the Viking Training Camp in the How to Train Your Dragon land and a splash pad area in Celestial Park.

One thing that might not get as much attention as rides or food, but really deserves a shout-out, is interactivity inside the parks. Disney has introduced MagicBand+, which allows for limited interaction with statues, games, and light-up features during nighttime shows. It’s neat, but it doesn’t come close to the interactive wand experience in Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Kids (and adults) can actually “cast spells” throughout Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, causing windows to move, fountains to erupt, and all sorts of magical effects to happen. The second-generation wands are even more advanced and come with a perk Disney doesn’t offer: if your wand breaks, Universal will replace it for free.

There are other spontaneous moments of magic scattered around Universal too. The Mystic Fountain in Islands of Adventure jokes with guests and sometimes soaks them unexpectedly, while the Knight Bus outside Diagon Alley features a shrunken head that talks back to anyone who approaches. These are organic, guest-driven moments that don’t require waiting in line or joining a large audience. Compare that to experiences like Turtle Talk with Crush or Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor at Disney—charming, sure, but far more scripted and limited in who actually gets to interact.

Annual passholder perks are another category where Universal takes a slight edge. Disney does offer discounts for passholders, early access to merchandise, and the occasional magnet giveaway, usually in EPCOT or Disney Springs. Universal, however, provides discounts at more food locations (including quick service spots and snack carts), year-round passholder lounges, and frequent giveaways like lanyards, magnets, and exclusive merchandise. You’ll even find special parade viewing areas just for passholders, and sometimes they’re invited to ride actual parade floats—something Disney doesn’t offer outside of Club-level VIP experiences.

To sum it all up, Disney World and Universal Orlando are both incredible, but they’re excelling in different ways. Disney still rules when it comes to classic characters, immersive lands like Galaxy’s Edge, and crowd-pleasing parades and shows. But if you’re into thrills, value, spontaneous fun, and perks that actually make a difference during your visit, Universal is knocking it out of the park right now. With Epic Universe on the way and a clear strategy to expand play areas and interactive experiences, the competition is only heating up. Fans of both parks will no doubt benefit from this friendly rivalry—but it’s safe to say Universal is giving Disney a serious run for its money.