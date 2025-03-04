Disney Confirms Remodel of Former Tower of Terror Location

Big changes are on the way for one of Disney’s most iconic theme park rides.

While guests will find dozens of fun and magical rides and attractions at the Disney parks, certain experiences transcend their theme park origins and have become their own institutions. Rides like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Space Mountain are all great examples, and each is recognized globally.

There’s likely a large population of people who have never been to Disney World or Disneyland who know about these attractions. This is not to say that Disney isn’t continuing to innovate when it comes to designing and building new attractions, but it’s hard to beat the company’s classics.

While newer than the previously mentioned rides, The TwilighT Zone Tower of Terror easily earns its own spot on the list, with the drop tower ride being one of Disney’s most complete packages to date.

However, as they say, it’s “out with the old and in with the new,” with Disney recently confirming some big changes to this legendary attraction.

Disney Confirms Changes to Tower of Terror

Disneyland Paris revealed this week that a section of the resort’s Tower of Terror will be transformed into a new shop. The area used to serve as the ride’s designated FastPass area but will eventually serve as a new retail location. The project is expected to be finalized later this year, coming amid a number of other transformations and expansions at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

A first look at the updated location was shared by Disneyland Paris, revealing what guests can expect the new store to look like when complete.

Like Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris has slowly been phasing out its original FastPass system in favor of Disney Premier Access. Premier Access promises guests “speedy” entry to the resort’s rides and attractions, though this comes at a price, of course.

Just like Disney’s Lightning Lane system, guests visiting Disneyland Paris can add a Premier Access pass to their vacation and enjoy shorter wait times for the most popular attractions.

While inspired by a decades-old classic, Disneyland Paris’ version of the Tower of Terror is a fairly recent addition, first opening in 2007. The ride can be found at Walt Disney Studios, one of two theme parks at the European resort, though just like this very attraction, the theme park is set to undergo significant changes.

Disneyland Paris confirmed last year that the park will be given a new name as part of the massive transformation and reworking of Walt Disney Studios. Once all of the park’s major projects are complete, Disneyland Paris will rename the park to Disney Adventure World, a name that gives it a lot more breathing room when it comes to adding new attractions and experiences.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris? Do you enjoy riding the Tower of Terror?