Major Construction at Magic Kingdom: What’s Changing in 2025

Magic Kingdom is undergoing one of its biggest transformation periods in recent history, with multiple major attractions either under refurbishment or set to undergo extensive renovations. For guests visiting soon, the park may not look as magical as usual, with cranes, construction walls, and temporary closures affecting the experience.

While Disney constantly works to enhance its attractions, the sheer number of ongoing projects at once has created a different kind of atmosphere in the park. With some of Magic Kingdom’s most popular attractions under construction, guests can expect longer wait times in certain areas, shifting crowd patterns, and possible frustrations, especially as the busy season approaches.

Current Construction Projects

Walt Disney World Railroad Refurbishment

The Walt Disney World Railroad station at Magic Kingdom’s entrance is undergoing an unexpected refurbishment. Unlike many projects that Disney announces ahead of time, work on the station began without any prior warning.

Although the train is still running without interruptions, scrim and construction walls now surround the Main Street station, affecting the grand view that guests are used to seeing upon entering the park. There is currently no timeline for how long the refurbishment will last or if it will extend to the front entrance of the park.

Astro Orbiter Overhaul in Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland’s skyline is missing a key feature—Astro Orbiter’s signature spinning planets. The attraction officially closed for refurbishment on January 13, 2025, leaving a noticeable gap in the land’s aesthetic.

Without its vibrant colors and movement, Tomorrowland feels somewhat lifeless, and the lack of Astro Orbiter has also pushed more guests toward other attractions in the area, such as Space Mountain and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin. The ride is expected to return in summer 2025, but until then, Tomorrowland will look very different.

Pirates of the Caribbean Lounge Construction

Disney is currently working on a brand-new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge, set to open in 2025. While Pirates of the Caribbean remains open, guests waiting in the queue can hear ongoing construction sounds coming from the work site.

The new lounge is being built near the ride’s entrance, but the construction noise has impacted the attraction’s atmosphere, taking away from the immersive experience.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Closure

One of Magic Kingdom’s most beloved attractions, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, closed for a long-term refurbishment on January 6, 2025. This project will last more than a year, with Disney replacing track sections, modifying the tower, and updating the final scene of the ride.

The closure of Big Thunder Mountain has left a noticeable gap in Frontierland, with a large crane towering over the area. Guests hoping to experience one of Disney’s most iconic coasters will have to wait until the work is completed in 2026.

How Will This Impact Magic Kingdom’s Crowds?

With so many major refurbishments happening at the same time, Magic Kingdom’s crowd flow will be significantly impacted—especially as peak seasons like spring break, summer, and the holiday season approach.

Whenever a major ride closes, guests shift to other attractions, causing crowd surges in different areas of the park. The closure of Big Thunder Mountain means that more people will flock to neighboring rides like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the Haunted Mansion, leading to longer wait times.

Similarly, the absence of Astro Orbiter could result in more guests heading toward Space Mountain and the PeopleMover, making Tomorrowland more crowded than usual.

For many guests, the immersive theming of Magic Kingdom is a key part of the experience. However, with construction walls and cranes visible throughout the park, some of that magic may feel diminished.

Guests entering the park will immediately be greeted by scrim-covered structures instead of the picturesque train station. Over in Frontierland, the presence of a large crane for Big Thunder Mountain’s refurbishment is hard to ignore.

Navigation Challenges

With sections of the park blocked off for construction, certain pathways may feel more congested than usual. The area around Pirates of the Caribbean, for example, is already known for tight walkways, and the ongoing lounge construction could make it even harder to navigate.

Additionally, if work on the Walt Disney World Railroad station expands, it could create bottlenecks at the front of the park, making it more difficult for guests to enter and exit during parades and fireworks shows.

For guests making their first-ever trip to Magic Kingdom, the current construction projects could make the experience feel incomplete. While longtime Disney fans might be used to seeing refurbishments, first-time visitors could be disappointed to find some of the park’s biggest attractions closed or surrounded by scaffolding.

Should You Delay Your Visit?

If seeing Magic Kingdom in its best state is a priority, it may be worth waiting until at least late 2025, when major projects like Big Thunder Mountain and Astro Orbiter are expected to be completed. However, if you already have a trip planned, there are still ways to enjoy the park despite the construction.

Check the My Disney Experience app for wait times and make adjustments to your itinerary.

Arrive early or stay late to experience attractions with shorter lines.

Be flexible—if an attraction is unexpectedly closed or more crowded than expected, explore other areas of the park.

Disney is constantly working to improve its parks, but for now, Magic Kingdom is more of a construction zone than usual. If you’re planning a trip, be prepared for changes and a slightly different atmosphere than what you might be expecting.