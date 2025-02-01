More Changes as Operations Cut at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort guests should prepare themselves for changes at Magic Kingdom Park this month.

While some may be opting out of a Disney World vacation this year thanks to the number of large-scale overhauls, indefinite closures, and refurbishments taking place (or to visit Universal Epic Universe instead), many fans will still head out to the parks in Orlando, Central Florida.

Disney World is not just about e-ticket rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT or Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios, guests will often seek out the many entertainment and performance experiences–whether that be shows like Festival of the Lion King or fireworks spectacular such as Happily Ever After–available at the resort.

The parks tend to retain offerings year-round, but some alterations will be made to the schedule depending on the season, crowd levels, or ad-hoc events. And changes are what is happening soon at Magic Kingdom Park, so mark your calendars.

The first major change at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will be the Festival of Fantasy parade show times, which, from Sunday, February 9, will go from one 3 p.m. showing a day to two showings a day at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

However, because of this increase, the park will cut its operation of the Disney Adventures Cavalcade Parade from two shows a day, at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to just one showtime at 5:10 p.m.

In another change, the arrival of Daylight Saving Time will see the park’s popular Happily Ever After fireworks spectacular be pushed back from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 9 and then shifted further to a 9 p.m. start time from March 30.

And it’s not just these operational changes that Magic Kingdom guests will have to deal with this year as in summer 2025, the flagship Disney park will welcome an all-new nighttime parade, Disney Starlight. The parade was announced at D23 Expo 2024 and will see the legacy of the Main Street Electrical Parade continue for the next generation.

“Disney Starlight will continue the nighttime spectacular legacy started by the Main Street Electrical Parade using the latest technology to tell new stories about the characters you love,” Disney Parks Blog wrote on the new Magic Kingdom addition. “All of this is brought to life by the magic of the Blue Fairy, in addition to beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios films Peter Pan, Encanto, Frozen, and more.”

How do you feel about the operational changes at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

