Universal Just Made a Shocking Decision—These Lands Are Getting Wiped Out

Universal Orlando Resort is entering a new era with the highly anticipated opening of Epic Universe in May 2025, but that might not be the only major change on the horizon.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Expansion: Is Change Coming to Islands of Adventure?

A newly launched landing page from Universal highlights its biggest intellectual properties (IPs), some of which are notably absent from older lands in Islands of Adventure. This has reignited speculation that some of Universal’s long-standing but aging lands could soon be on the chopping block.

Universal Orlando set up a new landing page explaining why they’re worth booking a week-long vacation, and I like this little section of lands based on brands. Very colorful. https://t.co/1wWI9OhAWZ pic.twitter.com/cnu53cUPis — Alicia Stella Nova Resort (@AliciaStella) March 3, 2025

Could Toon Lagoon, Marvel Super Hero Island, and The Lost Continent be next in line for a massive transformation? Rumors are swirling that Universal might replace these lands with newer, more relevant franchises—potentially introducing Zelda, Pokémon, and even Lord of the Rings. Here’s everything we know so far.

Toon Lagoon, featuring water rides like Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, has long been a fan favorite but is based on outdated cartoon characters. With Universal focusing on stronger, more globally recognized IPs, this area has been rumored for redevelopment for years.

Toon Lagoon: Could It Be Time for Pokémon?

The leading speculation? Pokémon.

With Pokémon’s enduring popularity and Universal’s partnership with Nintendo (as seen in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan and Hollywood), bringing a Pokémon-themed land to Orlando would be a massive win. The franchise has broad appeal, and a Pokémon land could include:

A Pokémon battle attraction or interactive experience.

A ride featuring Pikachu and other beloved characters.

A themed café and merchandise locations.

Given Universal’s recent investments in interactive technology (like the Power-Up Bands in Super Nintendo World), an augmented reality Pokémon-catching experience would be a game-changer.

Marvel Super Hero Island: The End of an Era?

Universal’s Marvel Super Hero Island is a thrilling land featuring The Incredible Hulk Coaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and other Marvel-themed attractions. However, with Disney’s acquisition of Marvel and the development of Avengers Campus in Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, Universal’s Marvel-themed land now feels like a relic of the past.

While Universal retains rights to use Marvel characters in its Orlando parks, Disney has been actively expanding the Marvel brand under its umbrella. This makes it highly likely that Universal will eventually phase out Marvel Super Hero Island and replace it with something fresher and free from licensing complications.

One possible replacement? The Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo and Universal have already collaborated on Super Nintendo World, and Zelda is one of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises. A Zelda-themed land could include:

A dark ride through Hyrule.

A live-action sword training experience.

An interactive dungeon escape challenge.

Considering Zelda’s rich lore and adventure-driven gameplay, it would be a perfect thematic fit for Islands of Adventure.

The Lost Continent: Could Middle-earth Rise?

The Lost Continent, once home to the now-defunct Sinbad stunt show, is a shadow of its former self. It remains one of the most underutilized lands in Islands of Adventure, and rumors suggest that it could soon be transformed into a land dedicated to The Lord of the Rings.

With Warner Bros. ramping up new Lord of the Rings films, this could be the perfect time for Universal to introduce a Middle-earth-themed land. Potential attractions could include:

A dark ride through Mordor and Mount Doom.

A Rivendell dining experience.

A thrilling, interactive battle attraction featuring characters like Aragorn, Legolas, and Gandalf.

Could Wicked Bring the Land of Oz to Universal?

Another exciting rumor circulating is the possibility of a Land of Oz coming to Universal—either within Islands of Adventure or as a future expansion of Epic Universe.

With the 2024 film adaptation of Wicked expected to be a box-office hit, Universal might capitalize on its popularity by bringing a Wicked or Oz-themed land to the parks. This could feature:

A Glinda’s Bubble Ride flying through the Emerald City.

flying through the Emerald City. A Wicked Witch escape experience.

A recreation of Dorothy’s journey through Oz.

What’s Next for Universal Orlando Resort?

While Universal has yet to confirm any of these plans, history tells us that major theme park expansions follow major openings. With Epic Universe set to debut in 2025, it makes sense that Universal would turn its focus to refreshing Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida shortly after.

If Universal is planning to retire older lands, we could see announcements as early as late 2025 or 2026. One thing is certain: Universal Orlando Resort is evolving, and fans should prepare for some game-changing updates in the years ahead.

