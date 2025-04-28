Disney Parks Promise to Cater to Foreign Visitors for the Next Decade

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced plans to focus its marketing efforts on foreign tourists over the next ten years.

On Monday, the Oriental Land Company (OLC) released its 2035 Long-term Management Strategy document. OLC is the third-party organization that operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea under license from The Walt Disney Company. The forward-focused document mentions drawing overseas visitors several times throughout its plans for the next decade.

In a section about drawing more visitors to its theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, OLC mentions a desire to “strengthen [its] appeal” for international guests by strengthening “collaboration with OTAs [online travel agencies] as sales channels,” and “expand [the] Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages range for overseas guests.”

Tokyo Disney Resort currently offers several Vacation Packages exclusively for international guests. These packages include Disney Resort hotel stays, Disney Park tickets, and other amenities like exclusive themed merchandise, vouchers for restaurants and snacks, attraction tickets, and more. They’re considerably more expensive than purchasing an individual Disney Resort hotel stay and theme park tickets, but they often sell out quickly due to high demand.

As it stands now, Tokyo Disney Resort’s website isn’t optimized for English-speaking guests and can be pretty confusing for international visitors. While it’s unclear if OLC plans to update the website, it aims to strengthen partnerships with travel agencies to help foreign guests book Vacation Packages more seamlessly.

OLC’s Long-Term Management Strategy document also teases plans to create more summer-exclusive events, enticing guests to visit during the hottest months of the year. Tokyo Disney Resort aims to grow its average sales per guest by optimizing existing add-ons like Disney Premier Access.

A lot has changed at Tokyo Disney Resort in recent years, with the addition of the Fantasy Springs area at Tokyo DisneySea, a Marvel overlay on “it’s a small world,” and the ongoing rebuild of Space Mountain. As part of its announcement on Monday, OLC teased plans to replace classic Adventureland attractions like Jungle Cruise and Tiki Room with experiences inspired by Pixar’s Up (2009) and The Incredibles (2004). The document also mentioned the possibility of building more Disney Resort hotels and bringing a second Disney Cruise Line ship to Japan.

