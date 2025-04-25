After Bob Iger’s Claims, Price Hack for Walt Disney World Resort Vacations Quietly Revealed

A hack for a cheaper vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort is coming soon–but there’s a catch.

It’s no secret that the cost to vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, is high. In fact, the price many pay to experience Disney’s flagship resort is only going up. From rising ticket and accommodation costs to the introduction of a paid “FastPass”-style service in the form of the Lightning Lane, a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth can make a severe dent in anyone’s wallet.

These concerns were recently acknowledged by The Walt Disney Company’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, who returned to the office in late 2022, usurping Bob Chapek. Iger’s recent comments focused not on the expense guests face, but on the offer they get in return. Iger claimed that the offer at places like the Walt Disney World Resort far outweighs other expensive experiences like sporting events and concerts.

More recently, and amid the global tariff fallout orchestrated by President Donald Trump, Disney added a new page to its official website sharing key facts about the Mouse House’s contribution to the United States economy. “Since its founding in 1923, Disney has played an integral part in the American experience, contributing to the economy and helping to positively shape culture, innovation, and communities,” the new webpage states. “From entertainment and travel to consumer products and sports, we employ 160,000 people in all 50 states.”

Iger’s letter for this new update examines the importance of Disney’s expansion across North America.

“Disney has stood the test of time as a constant source of happiness for families and communities, and a shining example of innovation and imagination,” Iger wrote. “That enduring cultural influence sets Disney apart as both a brand and business, which is a privilege we take seriously. That’s why we’ve always believed it’s important to be one of the world’s most admired companies — not only for what we create, but for the positive impact we have.”

While Disney is not explicitly acknowledging the huge chunk of change it costs guests to experience its resorts, reading between the lines, the company is doubling down on how its offer—and the “source of happiness”—is worth it, especially in these times when everything is increasing in price.

Iger isn’t wrong to compare Disney World ticket prices to other entertainment events, though. Over the last few years, fans paid thousands to see the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga in concert for a few hours. And as for Super Bowl tickets, the cheapest came in at circa $3,000, per CBS.

However, the cost of these events doesn’t diminish the fact that Disney World is increasingly costly. And while there are offers that run throughout the year, like the Disney Dining Plan, the average day-to-day guest can face a price tag in the thousands for a short stay. It’s not just Disney itself where guests can save the cash, though.

From May 2 to May 4, Sam’s Club members can save 10% on Disney gift cards. This offer is valid for the $200 gift card, with a maximum of four per customer. That means instead of paying $200 for the gift card, Sam’s Club members only pay $180. If all four are purchased, the customer will get $800 of Disney spending money for just $720–a saving of $80.

As a reminder, Disney gift cards can be used to purchase merchandise, food, and beverages at the resorts and to pay for the vacation itself. As planDisney confirmed in 2023, the process of paying using gift cards is pretty easy to follow.

“…you can absolutely make your Disney Resort hotel reservation payment using a Disney Gift Card. If you haven’t already booked your reservation, while you’re finalizing the booking, you should see the option to pay with a Disney Gift Card during the checkout process,” planDisney explains.

“The website allows Guests to pay using one Disney Gift Card; however, if you have multiple Disney Gift Cards, no worries. You can create an account on the Disney Gift Card website. The site allows you to combine your Disney Gift Cards into one for up to $1000.”

And if that doesn’t cover it, Disney advises guests to call in and speak with a cast member.

Even with the rising costs, there are signs that Disney guests are leaning into this new normal. Since its debut in 2024, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass–the pricey pass that costs up to $449 per guest per day–has sold out on numerous occasions, both during peak times and quieter ones. Not only that, but Disney’s own actions speak volumes.

As the neighboring Universal Orlando Resort prepares to unleash its Universal Epic Universe theme park, Disney will capitalize on what looks to be a busy summer season for Central Florida. From May 21, and for the first time in six years, all six of Disney’s theme parks–Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park–will be open concurrently.

