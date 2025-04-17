Disney World Guests Continue Handing Resort Thousands of Dollars for Easier Vacations

Walt Disney World Resort guests are once again handing the Mouse House hundreds of dollars for an easier vacation.

In 2024, Disney Experiences rebranded its divisive Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems into one cohesive Lightning Lane banner. Instead of Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Selections, the Disney World resort revealed a Lightning Lane Single Pass and a Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

The former acted similarly to the original a la carte selection process, with guests able to purchase single ride access to attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage in Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT. The Multi Pass, however, is a revised version of Genie+, with guests able to pre-book three experiences in advance (dependent on accommodation) from a tiered list.

Both the Single Pass and the Multi Pass operate on a variable pricing basis, with peak times more likely to be at a higher price than lower crowd seasons. In an unprecedented move, Disney followed the Single and Multi Pass offerings with a Premier Pass, similar to the type of pass available at international resorts like Disneyland Paris. The Premier Pass, for a one-off cost, allows guests to ride all Lightning Lane attractions in a select park.

However, the Premier Pass does not come cheap, with a peak-priced Magic Kingdom Premier Pass coming in at $449. Prices are lower for the other parks, but again, variable pricing is always in operation. Despite its hefty price tag, guests continue selling out the Premier Pass–which is now offered to all guests after its initial pilot period–and peak times like Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, and spring break have become completely unavailable in the past. Even Valentine’s Day weekend saw consecutive Premier Pass sell-outs, proving that guests are buying into the scheme even on softer days.

Now, with Easter weekend almost upon us, the Premier Pass continues to be popular with guests. According to WDWMagic‘s tracking, the Premier Pass at all four theme parks is sold out in varying degrees.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the pass is sold out on April 17 and 18, at a peak price of $199; Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Premier Pass is sold out April 17, 18, and 19, at a peak price of $349; EPCOT’s Premier Pass is sold out on April 17 and 18, at a peak price of $249; and Magic Kingdom Park’s Premier Pass is sold out on April 17, 18, and 19, at a peak price of $449, April 20 at $429, and April 22 at $419.

Disney has yet to reveal how many Premier Passes are available each day, so there is no real indication of how much revenue the House of Mouse is gaining from the consistent sellouts. That said, Disney recently said that they are not completely sure about the Premier Pass and how best to use it across the resort.

Disney World is undergoing a historic transformational period with a number of rides and experiences permanently or indefinitely closed to make way for the next chapter of the resort. Interestingly, Disney World does not seem to adapt its pricing for closed experiences. For example, at Magic Kingdom, both Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Astro Orbiter are closed indefinitely, while at EPCOT, Test Track is also undergoing extensive refurbishment.

It will be intriguing to see how Disney manages the Lightning Lane offerings when the upcoming Cars, Encanto, Indiana Jones, Monsters, Inc., and villains attractions open at the resort across the next decade.

How do you feel about the Lightning Lane Premier Pass continuing to sell out? Is it a bad sign for those who cannot afford it?