Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Guests Continue Handing Resort Thousands of Dollars for Easier Vacations

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Crowds at Walt Disney World Resort

Credit: Marc Smith, Flickr

Walt Disney World Resort guests are once again handing the Mouse House hundreds of dollars for an easier vacation.

Cinderella Castle at night
Credit: Disney

In 2024, Disney Experiences rebranded its divisive Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems into one cohesive Lightning Lane banner. Instead of Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Selections, the Disney World resort revealed a Lightning Lane Single Pass and a Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

The former acted similarly to the original a la carte selection process, with guests able to purchase single ride access to attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage in Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT. The Multi Pass, however, is a revised version of Genie+, with guests able to pre-book three experiences in advance (dependent on accommodation) from a tiered list.

Both the Single Pass and the Multi Pass operate on a variable pricing basis, with peak times more likely to be at a higher price than lower crowd seasons. In an unprecedented move, Disney followed the Single and Multi Pass offerings with a Premier Pass, similar to the type of pass available at international resorts like Disneyland Paris. The Premier Pass, for a one-off cost, allows guests to ride all Lightning Lane attractions in a select park.

TRON Lightcycle / Run Lightning Lane entrance
Credit: Inside the Magic

However, the Premier Pass does not come cheap, with a peak-priced Magic Kingdom Premier Pass coming in at $449. Prices are lower for the other parks, but again, variable pricing is always in operation. Despite its hefty price tag, guests continue selling out the Premier Pass–which is now offered to all guests after its initial pilot period–and peak times like Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, and spring break have become completely unavailable in the past. Even Valentine’s Day weekend saw consecutive Premier Pass sell-outs, proving that guests are buying into the scheme even on softer days.

Now, with Easter weekend almost upon us, the Premier Pass continues to be popular with guests. According to WDWMagic‘s tracking, the Premier Pass at all four theme parks is sold out in varying degrees.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the pass is sold out on April 17 and 18, at a peak price of $199; Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Premier Pass is sold out April 17, 18, and 19, at a peak price of $349; EPCOT’s Premier Pass is sold out on April 17 and 18, at a peak price of $249; and Magic Kingdom Park’s Premier Pass is sold out on April 17, 18, and 19, at a peak price of $449, April 20 at $429, and April 22 at $419.

Journey of the Little Mermaid Lightning Lane entrance
Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney has yet to reveal how many Premier Passes are available each day, so there is no real indication of how much revenue the House of Mouse is gaining from the consistent sellouts. That said, Disney recently said that they are not completely sure about the Premier Pass and how best to use it across the resort.

Disney World is undergoing a historic transformational period with a number of rides and experiences permanently or indefinitely closed to make way for the next chapter of the resort. Interestingly, Disney World does not seem to adapt its pricing for closed experiences. For example, at Magic Kingdom, both Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Astro Orbiter are closed indefinitely, while at EPCOT, Test Track is also undergoing extensive refurbishment.

Monsters Inc land artists rendering from D23 coming soon to Disney World.
Credit: Disney

It will be intriguing to see how Disney manages the Lightning Lane offerings when the upcoming Cars, Encanto, Indiana Jones, Monsters, Inc., and villains attractions open at the resort across the next decade.

How do you feel about the Lightning Lane Premier Pass continuing to sell out? Is it a bad sign for those who cannot afford it? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Walt Disney World

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!