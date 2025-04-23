Disney Officially Promises Expansion Across the United States

As many Americans prepare for rising prices and a potential recession due to President Donald Trump’s promised tariffs, The Walt Disney Company has updated its website with a statement boasting its positive impact on the United States economy. The page even includes a letter from Disney CEO Bob Iger, who promised that the corporation’s $30 billion theme park expansions would create 10,000 jobs in the near future.

The page, titled “Disney’s Domestic Impact,” starts with a quote from Walt Disney, the ever-patriotic company founder: “Actually, if you could see close in my eyes, the American flag is waving in both of them.”

“Since its founding in 1923, Disney has played an integral part in the American experience, contributing to the economy and helping to positively shape culture, innovation, and communities,” the website reads. “From entertainment and travel to consumer products and sports, we employ 160,000 people in all 50 states.”

A letter from Bob Iger emphasized The Walt Disney Company’s contribution to the United States economy through travel, employment, charity work, higher education, and more.

“Disney has stood the test of time as a constant source of happiness for families and communities, and a shining example of innovation and imagination,” Iger wrote. “That enduring cultural influence sets Disney apart as both a brand and business, which is a privilege we take seriously. That’s why we’ve always believed it’s important to be one of the world’s most admired companies — not only for what we create, but for the positive impact we have.”

Iger promised the company’s upcoming $30 billion theme park expansion “will add some 10,000 new jobs in Florida and California.” This expansion budget includes the upcoming Pueblo Esperanza at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney Villains land at Magic Kingdom Park, the DisneylandForward project, and more. He also said that across all its production wings, Disney will spend $23 billion in producing entertainment content in 2025, “the majority of which is spent here in the U.S.”

“I’m particularly proud of the ways we’re able to use the power of Disney stories to lift children’s spirits when they need it most,” Iger added. “Through our longtime relationship with Make-A-Wish, Disney is the No. 1 wish-granter in the world for children facing critical illness, and we grant a child’s wish every hour of every day. We also support children’s hospitals across the nation and internationally, and recently fulfilled our $100 million commitment to enhance the children’s hospital experience for patients and their families.”

Iger ended by vowing to continue The Walt Disney Company’s mission for good in the U.S. and worldwide: “All of this ongoing work and more is part of our unwavering commitment to being a force for good in the world, especially right here in our own back yard.”

Check out The Walt Disney Company’s complete statement and the letter from Bob Iger here.

Does the United States need The Walt Disney Company? Inside the Magic would love to hear your take in the comments!