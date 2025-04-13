These 14 Disney World Attractions Will Be Closed on Your Next Trip

If you’re heading to Walt Disney World this spring or summer, it’s a good idea to check the latest refurbishment calendar—because quite a few attractions won’t be available during your visit. Some closures are permanent. Others are for routine maintenance or complete overhauls that could breathe new life into fan-favorite rides.

Whether you’re planning your first-ever trip or you’re a seasoned Disney traveler, it’s always a little disappointing to see something on your “must-do” list blocked off behind construction walls. But as Disney prepares for major expansions at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and beyond, closures are necessary. That’s especially true with new lands coming, including Cars Land and Villains Land at Magic Kingdom, and the Tropical Americas expansion over at Animal Kingdom.

Let’s go over the full list of closures you can expect.

Current Disney World Closures and Upcoming Refurbishments

Across all four theme parks (plus the water parks), Disney has a lineup of refurbishments that range from short-term to indefinite. As of April 2025, here are the big ones to know:

Magic Kingdom

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – Closed for a major refurbishment until sometime in 2026. Astro Orbiter – Closed until Summer 2025. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin – Scheduled to close in August 2025 for enhancements. Reopening sometime in 2026. Hall of Presidents – Currently closed with no reopening date announced. Tom Sawyer Island – Likely closing permanently later in 2025. Liberty Square Riverboat – Also expected to close permanently in the second half of 2025. Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade – Permanently closed.

EPCOT

8. Test Track – Closed for a major reimagining. Expected to reopen in late summer or fall 2025.

Animal Kingdom

9. It’s Tough to Be a Bug – Permanently closed.

10. TriceraTop Spin – Permanently closed.

11. The Boneyard – Expected to close sometime in 2026.

12. DINOSAUR – Still operating but expected to close in early 2026 for reimagining as an Indiana Jones attraction.

Hollywood Studios

13. Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy – Permanently closed.

14. Voyage of the Little Mermaid – Not returning in its old form; being replaced by The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, opening at some point this year.

Water Parks

Blizzard Beach – Closed for refurbishment from May 1–20, 2025.

Typhoon Lagoon – Reopens May 1, 2025. Both water parks will be open together for the summer season starting May 21—something that hasn’t happened since 2019.

A few other rumored or phased closures are still hanging out there, like the Walt Disney World Railroad and potential changes coming to Spaceship Earth and Journey into Imagination at EPCOT, but nothing is confirmed just yet.

Crowd Outlook for April and May 2025

If you’re wondering how all these closures will affect crowd levels at Disney World—especially during the busy spring season—the answer is: it depends.

The second half of April tends to calm down a little after the peak spring break weeks. However, the weeks surrounding Easter (which fall in mid-April this year) remain fairly intense. The good news is that crowds are beginning to dip slightly heading into May. The bad news? Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner—and it always brings the crowds back in a big way.

May is a bit of a mixed bag. The first two weeks of the month are generally more relaxed, with moderate wait times across all four parks. But as you get closer to Memorial Day (May 26), things pick up—especially with the opening of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure and the new villains-themed stage show at Hollywood Studios both debuting on May 27.

If you’re visiting before May 20, you’ll want to plan around Blizzard Beach being closed. After May 21, though, expect an influx of visitors wanting to take advantage of both water parks being open simultaneously.

I Visit Disney World Every Month—Here’s How to Beat the Spring Break Crowds

Spring break season might technically be winding down, but crowd patterns don’t always follow school calendars. Florida locals, annual passholders, and international tourists keep those mid-spring weeks busy. But if you plan smart, you can still have an incredible time.

Here are a few of my tried-and-true strategies:

1. Book your Lightning Lane passes early.

Disney now offers Single Pass, Multi Pass, and Premier Pass options—replacing the old Genie+ system. The key is to buy in advance. If you wait until the day of, you’ll likely miss out on the biggest attractions. Disney Resort guests can book seven days out, while those staying off-property can book three days ahead of time. Grab that Premier Pass if you’d like to pay extra to have access to the Lightning Lane for every attraction.

2. Rope drop… strategically.

Don’t just race to the most popular ride at park open. Everyone else is doing the same thing. Instead, knock out two or three lower-tier attractions with no wait before the crowds flood the park. Then use your Lightning Lane access later in the morning or early afternoon.

3. Stay late—especially at Magic Kingdom.

Even when parks are slammed midday, things start to chill out after the fireworks. Magic Kingdom often stays open later than the other parks, and if you’re staying at a Disney resort, you might even get Extended Evening Hours.

4. Mobile order your meals.

Lines for quick service food spots like Cosmic Ray’s, Satu’li Canteen, and Regal Eagle can get ridiculous. Use mobile ordering through the app to pick up food when you’re ready. And don’t forget to order early—slots fill up!

5. Be flexible and use wait time data.

Apps like the official Disney World app and Thrill Data give you real-time wait times and crowd trends. Sometimes it’s worth hopping to another park or pivoting your day entirely based on crowd flow.

6. Use water parks and resort pools wisely.

After May 21, both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon will be open. Take a midday break from the chaos of the theme parks and cool off without a 90-minute wait for Space Mountain. This is especially great for families with kids needing downtime.

7. Accept that you won’t do everything.

This might be the most important tip of all. Spring break crowds can be overwhelming, and attractions go down for refurbishment (or temporarily). Don’t stress about it. Prioritize a few “must-dos,” and let the rest of the day flow naturally. Some of your best Disney memories come from the unexpected moments anyway.