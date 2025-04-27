Another Rude Guest Causes Fight At Epic Universe Before Park Even Officially Opens

As you probably know, we are just weeks away from the opening of the newest theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort — Epic Universe. Epic Universe will transport guests to five unique worlds — How To Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Dark Universe, and Celestial Park.

Each world is full of stunning details, memorable character interactions, and attractions you won’t mind waiting in line for. It is truly an incredible feat of imagination and innovation.

For the past month, the theme park has been open for previews, beginning with team member previews, then media previews, and now, previews for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders.

While you would think that guest would be on their best behavior during these exclusive previews, you would be wrong. From the jump, there were issues with people leaking videos from inside the theme park, even when there was clear signage about no recording. Things got so bad that Universal ended up changing the filming rules they had in place.

Unfortunately, the bad behavior has continued, and other guests can’t believe the attitude of some people.

TikTok user giseldontcare (@GISEL) recently visited the theme park during AP previews. She entered the portal into SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and got in line to ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. The attraction brings guests into the world of Mario Kart, where they race other Super Mario Bros. characters and work to come in first and get the most points.

As she approached, Gisel noticed that one man in the Single Rider line was arguing with a Universal team member. What she found interesting was that she recognized the man because he had gotten into the regular standby queue in front of her.

Gisel then realized that the man had climbed under the bars and cut into the Single-Rider line because he thought it would move faster. When he saw that the regular line was moving faster than the Single-Rider line, he began to yell at the team member.

Many commenters recognized the Universal team member in the video and praised her for being an incredible employee. They said she is always the ultimate professional and really makes guests’ days better when they visit the Universal Orlando Resort.

Many also said that the guest should have been taken out of line and escorted out of the theme park. Epic Universe is not open to the public yet, and they were flabbergasted by the man’s audacity. He is being given a great opportunity that many people don’t get, and he was acting incredibly entitled and unkind.

Commenters further agreed that Universal should find out who the guest is and revoke his Annual Pass.

