Disney World, Epic Universe Unveil New Budget-Friendly Park-Hopping Option for $2

A new public transportation system will soon bridge the gap between Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, including Epic Universe.

And it will only cost guests $2 per way. Goodbye Uber, Lyft, and ride sharing in general!

Disney World and Epic Universe: Joining Forces for the Better of Every Guest – But How?

For years, LYNX has provided transportation to these iconic destinations, offering budget-friendly options for those seeking an alternative to rental cars, taxis, or rideshare services.

Whether it’s the direct routes to Disney Springs or the accessible buses heading to Universal Studios, LYNX has built a reputation for providing reliable, low-cost travel options for families, vacationers, and theme park enthusiasts looking to get around Orlando without breaking the bank.

Now, LYNX has taken another major step in its commitment to serving Central Florida’s tourism industry with the introduction of a new bus route that connects Walt Disney World to Universal’s Epic Universe. This new addition is just the latest chapter in LYNX’s ongoing partnership with the region’s most popular theme park destinations, offering visitors an easy, affordable way to experience the magic of both Disney and Universal without the hassle of long commutes or expensive transportation fees.

The Connection You’ve Been Waiting For

For as little as $2 per ride, LYNX, Central Florida’s public transportation system, now offers a direct route between Walt Disney World and Universal Epic Universe. It’s a game-changer for guests eager to explore both theme park destinations this summer and beyond. But how exactly does this work? Is it worth the ride? Let’s dive into the details of this exciting new development.

The big news? LYNX has added Universal Epic Universe to its transportation network. As of April 20th, guests visiting both Disney World and Epic Universe now have access to an affordable and convenient travel option connecting these two major theme parks. Whether you’re hopping from the magical world of Disney to the thrills of Universal, the new route is set to make it easier than ever to experience both destinations in one trip.

This move is an exciting step for those looking for a no-fuss way to travel between two of Orlando’s biggest attractions. For only $2 per trip, this new service allows travelers to skip the expense of taxis or rideshares — with prices for Lyft rides often running anywhere from $15 to $25 one way. That’s a significant savings for families looking to maximize their time and budget during their Orlando vacation.

Easy Access Between Major Orlando Spots

Starting at Disney Springs, the LYNX service runs from early morning to late evening, with buses departing at 5:15 am and the last bus leaving at 10:00 pm. The journey to Epic Universe from Disney Springs takes roughly 30 minutes, with a few stops along the way, including the Destination Parkway superstop and a potential stop at the Helios Grand Hotel.

If you’re planning on visiting the new Epic Universe, you’ll want to know that there are more than 30 scheduled arrivals and departures daily, allowing flexibility to explore at your leisure. Service operates roughly every 30 to 35 minutes throughout the day, ensuring that getting to the park is hassle-free. For guests also wishing to reach Orlando International Airport, it’s a short 45-minute ride from Epic Universe.

And if you’re worried about time constraints, the service is reliable, with consistent departures throughout the day. No more scrambling for a Lyft or paying sky-high ride-share fees. The LYNX system is designed to get you where you need to go without hassle.

Affordable Fares, Big Savings

What truly sets LYNX apart is the affordability of its service. With single-ride fares at just $2, it’s hard to beat the price. For even greater convenience, LYNX offers an all-day pass for $4.50, or a 7-day pass for $16 — perfect for those planning to stay in Orlando for a few days and hit multiple attractions.

To put this in perspective, opting for a ride-share would cost you at least seven times more, with prices ranging from $15 to $25 one way depending on the time of day and availability. And with the LYNX bus system, you don’t have to worry about surge pricing or the fluctuations of ride-share apps. It’s a fixed, predictable fare that puts your budget first.

Why This Matters for Your Disney World or Epic Universe Trip

While it may seem like a small change, the introduction of this affordable bus service is a game-changer for tourists who want to make the most of their time in Orlando. The ease of access between Disney World and Epic Universe means fewer worries about logistics and more time to enjoy the magic of the parks.

For families, groups, or solo travelers who are looking to stretch their dollars without sacrificing convenience, this is a golden opportunity. The affordable pricing and convenient schedule make it an excellent option for those on a budget or anyone looking to avoid the hassle of driving or parking.

This partnership between Disney, Universal, and LYNX also hints at a growing trend in Central Florida’s tourism and transportation options. With more and more travelers looking to visit multiple parks in a single trip, having such accessible transportation options is sure to keep both Disney and Universal guests happy — and could be the start of more similar services in the future.