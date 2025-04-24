Universal Shares Disappointing Epic Universe Update 28 Days Before Opening Day

The countdown is almost over for the Universal Epic Universe opening day. Less than 30 days remain until the official opening of its gates, marking the largest theme park expansion in the United States in decades.

But recent news might just put a damper on your vacation plans.

The Universal Epic Universe Opening Month Might Be Let Down: Here’s Why

The anticipation? Sky-high. The stakes? Even higher. And just when it seemed like Universal was poised to knock Disney off the throne in Central Florida… they made a move that has left fans scratching their heads.

As images of Celestial Park’s dazzling nighttime lighting effects flood social media, a question is starting to burn across forums, Facebook groups, and Reddit threads: Will guests even get to see this park in all its lit-up glory?

This month, theme park fans celebrated a first glimpse of the future: Celestial Park illuminated like a dreamscape. With glowing walkways, immersive lighting throughout its lands, and innovative tech that transforms the park after dark, it’s clear Epic Universe is built to shine at night. Millions were thrilled—until industry insider Scott Gustin posted the official opening hours.

Fans React: “A Waste of Potential?”

According to Universal, Epic Universe will close at 9 p.m. daily through May 31.

Universal Orlando has shared park hours for opening day (May 22) at Epic Universe. As of right now, the park is scheduled to be open from 9am to 9pm on opening day and every day from May 22-31. – @ScottGustin on X

That means, at least for its first full month, most guests will have just 20 minutes or less to experience the park’s nighttime visuals, with sunsets around 8:13–8:18 p.m. in Orlando. For a park so heavily focused on nighttime immersion, the early closure feels like a missed opportunity—or worse, a costly mistake.

Social media blew up almost immediately after the announcement. “Millions spent on lighting, and we won’t even get to enjoy it?” one user posted. Another asked, “Why create an immersive nighttime experience only to close when it starts?”

I’m actually surprised by this, I was fully expecting 11pm close time; at least 10pm. – @LotheronPrime on X

Critics argue that Universal is leaving money—and magic—on the table. The lighting effects are not just aesthetic; they’re part of the storytelling, the emotion, the wow factor that guests will remember. They’re the Instagram-worthy moments that go viral, the heart of repeat visits and fan devotion.

Closing early could diminish that experience… and impact long-term park loyalty.

The Bigger Picture: A Missed Opportunity?

Epic Universe is not just another theme park. It’s a direct challenge to Disney’s dominance. With entirely new lands based on beloved franchises, groundbreaking rides, and a focus on nighttime spectacle, Universal’s newest addition is meant to reshape the theme park landscape.

In many ways, they’re already succeeding. Analysts predict Epic Universe could draw millions in its first year—possibly enough to rival Disney’s attendance in the region. But nighttime park hours are a critical part of that guest experience. They affect everything from in-park spending on food and souvenirs to emotional impact and online buzz.

Early closure, even if temporary, could undercut one of the park’s biggest competitive advantages.

The Universal Epic Universe Opening: What Could Be Next?

Universal has yet to release operating hours beyond May 31, leaving many fans hopeful this is just a soft launch decision—a trial phase to iron out logistics before summer crowds descend.

Historically, theme parks often extend hours during peak seasons. Disney, for example, frequently offers extended nighttime events and stays open until 11 p.m. or later during summer. If Universal follows suit, the early outcry could be short-lived.

But if not? Universal may be facing not just frustrated fans, but a self-imposed hurdle in their race to the top. As one fan put it bluntly: “You don’t build a Rolls-Royce and only let people drive it in the parking lot.”

Would you still visit Epic Universe if you can’t fully enjoy the lights? Or is this a dealbreaker? Let us know in the comments—and stay tuned as we track any changes to operating hours moving forward.