New Epic Universe Offering May Cost You More Than You Think—And It’s Not the Tickets

For months, the excitement around Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe has been building like a volcano ready to erupt. Between leaked concept art, jaw-dropping drone flyovers, and exclusive Team Member previews, it’s clear: this isn’t just another theme park—it’s a bold new chapter in Universal’s history.

The Epic Universe Effect Is Beginning

With less than a month to go before it opens to the public, Epic Universe is already being hailed as a game-changer in the theme park industry. Featuring fully immersive lands like Celestial Park, Dark Universe, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, fans are eager to step into entirely new worlds where the lines between reality and fantasy blur. Social media is buzzing, bloggers are analyzing every detail, and anticipation is at an all-time high. Could this become Universal’s answer to Disney’s most ambitious creations?

But while most of the buzz has centered around the rides and lands, a quieter, more surprising development is catching guests off guard—something you’ll notice not while waiting in line, but while ordering lunch. So what’s flying under the radar in the middle of all this hype?

Let’s just say your wallet might feel it before you even step on a ride.

“Wait, How Much Was That Burger?”

It happened fast. A family of four stood under the glittering arches of Celestial Park, riding high on the thrill of being among the first guests to preview Universal’s long-awaited Epic Universe. But then, as they scanned the menu at Meteor AstroPub—an intergalactic-themed quick service stop—their jaws dropped.

“$17.99… for a sandwich?” the mom muttered, tilting the menu as if the sunlight might reveal a hidden discount.

Epic Universe Average Quick Service Pricing. Universal is attempting higher premium offerings (and price) compared to their previous (and WDW's) offerings. While expensive, there are several options/restaurants (like Pizza Moon & Cafe L'air) that feature large servings. pic.twitter.com/RTYyQSbWB9 — AndrewOfPeace (@AndrewOfPeace) April 21, 2025

It wasn’t a misprint. And it wasn’t a one-off.

With the grand opening of Epic Universe just one month away, early previews have revealed an unexpected twist in the Universal playbook. And no, it’s not another surprise animatronic or secret ride entrance—it’s the food.

So, what’s really going on with Epic Universe’s quick service dining prices?

Sticker Shock in the Stars

Universal’s newest park is visually stunning, technologically advanced, and full of immersive lands that rival Disney’s best. But along with all that magic comes a surprisingly steep price tag for one of the most basic theme park experiences: grabbing a quick bite to eat.

According to a newly surfaced menu comparison, the average price of a quick service entrée at Epic Universe is around $17.72—a noticeable bump from the $13–$15 range typically seen at Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure. Some meals even creep toward $25.

Let’s break it down:

Toadstool Cafe in Super Nintendo World boasts the priciest average at $18.42 , thanks to elaborate offerings like the Bowser’s Fireball Challenge at $24.99.

Das Stakehaus , located in the Dark Universe, comes in just behind at $18.35 , with steak-focused plates pushing the cost.

In contrast, the most affordable quick-service location at Epic Universe? Pizza Moon at $16.63—still significantly more than most pizza options at other parks.

Why This Matters—And What It Means for You

Meanwhile, over at Universal Studios Florida, you’ll find meals at Mel’s Drive-In for $13.00 or the Three Broomsticks for $18.21. At Islands of Adventure, Thunder Falls Terrace is $18.85 at its peak, but most other options float in the $13-$16 zone.

Even Disney, often criticized for high prices, comes out looking more budget-friendly:

PizzeRizzo averages just $12.22

Cosmic Ray’s hovers around $12.73

Flame Tree Barbecue sits at $14.38

So, is Epic Universe quietly ushering in a new era of higher theme park spending? Sure, it’s “just a few dollars,” but in the context of an all-day, family-filled adventure, those dollars add up. Especially if you’re visiting with multiple people, eating multiple meals.

Could This Be Universal’s Most Expensive Park Yet?

It hints at a larger trend: Universal may be positioning Epic Universe as its flagship experience, both in quality—and now—exclusivity. With cutting-edge attractions, sprawling themed lands, and immersive dining experiences that rival fine dining in presentation, the park could be leaning into a “premium park” model.

This might also explain why several Epic Universe meals are designed for sharing. Menu items like the “Two Meats & One Slide Platter” at The Oak & Star Tavern ($23.99) suggest that Universal knows prices are climbing—but is trying to soften the blow with larger portions.

Still, will future guests embrace these costs as part of a premium experience, or will they begin to draw hard comparisons to the more budget-friendly options right next door at Islands of Adventure?

Final Bite: Should You Be Concerned About Epic Universe Pricing?

If trends continue, the answer is yes. With its advanced technology, massive scope, and increasingly gourmet-level quick service meals, Epic Universe is shaping up to be not just Universal’s most ambitious park—but possibly its most expensive across the board.

And while food may be just one piece of the puzzle, it’s a significant one. Quick service meals are often seen as a budget-friendly middle ground between pricey sit-down restaurants and grab-and-go snacks. If even these options are climbing to premium price points, it could indicate a broader shift in what it costs to enjoy the “Universal experience” in the years to come.

That depends. If you’re a theme park foodie who loves unique, Instagram-worthy meals, Epic Universe’s culinary offerings may be worth every penny. But if you’re a family trying to stretch every dollar, you might want to map out your meals in advance—or consider splitting entrees.