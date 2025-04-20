Makeup Means No Alcohol: Universal’s Epic Universe Enforces Strict ID Ban Policy

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated theme park additions in years, with an all-new park full of immersive lands, next-generation attractions, and unique interactive experiences. But among the land’s biggest surprises is a wildly fun, hands-on offering in the Dark Universe section: the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience. This transformative experience allows guests to become a vampire, werewolf, or other legendary creature for the day—but there’s one unexpected rule guests are learning about the hard way: if you’re in monster makeup, you can’t buy alcohol for the rest of the day.

Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience: Become the Creature of Your Nightmares

Located in the shadowy world of Darkmoor—home to the iconic Universal Monsters—this fully-themed experience invites guests to undergo a professional transformation by talented makeup artists. There are two ticket types:

The Transformation Ticket, which includes detailed face paint plus accessories

The Experiment Ticket, which gives you the monster makeover minus the extras

Both packages offer a chance to immerse yourself deeper into the eerie streets of Darkmoor, blending right in with the villagers and monsters that haunt the land.

Make no mistake—this isn’t your average face-paint booth. Guests receive cinema-quality makeup and props, with each application taking about 30 minutes or more depending on the chosen look. The results are dramatic, intense, and wildly photogenic, making it a go-to pick for influencers, couples, and anyone wanting to add an unforgettable twist to their day at the park.

One (Big) Catch: No Alcohol While in Makeup

During our visit to the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience, Team Members made one policy extremely clear: Guests wearing monster makeup are not allowed to purchase alcohol anywhere at Epic Universe for the rest of the day.

We were first informed of the policy while checking in, then again before we paid, and finally reminded once the transformation was complete. Why? According to Universal staff, the makeup makes it too difficult to properly ID guests. Your face may not resemble your license photo, and the age-altering effects of certain monster styles could lead to underage guests being served alcohol by mistake.

This rule is not just local to Epic Universe either. It also applies to all other Universal Orlando theme parks and CityWalk—meaning even if you leave Epic and head to another park, the restriction still holds.

If you want to enjoy a Butterbeer with a spike or any of Universal’s creative cocktail offerings, you’ll need to fully remove your monster makeup first.

The Rule Is Already Buzzing on Social Media

The makeup experience is quickly becoming a hit on social media, with guests showing off their before-and-after looks on TikTok and Instagram Reels. But alongside the transformation videos, we’re also seeing a lot of chatter about the no-alcohol policy.

Some guests are calling it a smart move for safety and accountability. Others are frustrated to learn the rule only after booking, with many commenting that they’d planned to grab drinks at the nearby tavern or during a sit-down meal. A few clever users even joked that their vampire look “should have come with a Bloody Mary,” but noted the rule did take them by surprise.

Not a New Rule for Universal

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Universal has cracked down on alcohol sales to guests in costume or makeup. Over in California, Universal Studios Hollywood’s Fan Fest Nights implemented a rule that prohibits serving alcohol to anyone wearing face paint that covers more than half their face vertically. Again, it all comes back to ID verification—something that’s increasingly challenging with elaborate costumes and makeup.

Should You Still Book the Monster Makeup Experience?

Absolutely—just know what you’re getting into.

If you’re looking for one of the most unique, immersive offerings at Epic Universe, the Monster Makeup Experience is a must-do. You’ll get incredible photos, unmatched interactions with Cast Members and guests alike, and a chance to live out your classic horror fantasy for the day.

But if sipping an adult beverage is part of your usual park tradition, you might want to plan your drinks ahead of time or schedule your makeup transformation later in the day—after you’ve already enjoyed your beverages.

Reservations for the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience are open now for dates following Epic Universe’s grand opening on May 22. This is one experience that’s sure to book up fast, especially with all the viral buzz.

Have you seen this rule mentioned online? Would it stop you from booking the experience? Let us know in the comments!