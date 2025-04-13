Easter Magic Hits Disney World With Ultra-Rare Meet and Greet

Spring has officially sprung at Walt Disney World, and with Easter just around the corner, a delightful duo has hopped into Magic Kingdom once again. That’s right — Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny have returned for their beloved annual meet-and-greet experience. But before you assume this is just another seasonal offering, know this: it’s a rare character encounter, and it’s only available for a short time.

Each spring, guests look forward to seeing these charming characters, and 2025 is no different. This year, the bunny couple is greeting guests in their traditional spot at Bunny Lane Garden — the Enchanted Glade Gazebo tucked behind Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Liberty Square. Surrounded by pastel blooms and festive décor, this spot offers the perfect backdrop for photos and sweet moments with the Easter Bunnies.

Mr. Easter Bunny is sporting his signature pastel green jacket, with purple trousers and a matching top hat, while Mrs. Easter Bunny looks radiant in her ruffled dress filled with spring hues — soft yellow, pink, green, and purple — accented with cheerful floral details. Their costumes are iconic, and fans who’ve been visiting each year know that these looks are part of the nostalgic charm.

Guests lucky enough to meet them are handed a complimentary autograph card. The front features a festive “Happy Easter!” greeting in green cursive alongside a colorful Easter egg design. Flip it over, and you’ll see their signatures — Mr. Easter Bunny in blue ink and Mrs. Easter Bunny in purple — nestled beside the same decorative egg. These adorable keepsakes make the meet-and-greet all the more special, especially for families collecting character signatures.

The bunnies are expected to appear intermittently throughout the day between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., although their exact schedule can vary. The My Disney Experience app is the best place to check their daily appearance times. But don’t wait too long — their appearances are typically available only through Easter Sunday, which falls on April 20 this year.

Their return is part of a broader celebration happening all across Walt Disney World. Guests can check out the famous chocolate Easter egg displays at several resort hotels, including Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Grand Floridian Resort, and the Yacht & Beach Club. These hand-crafted masterpieces are truly jaw-dropping and worth the resort-hopping detour.

Over at EPCOT, the Eggstravaganza scavenger hunt has returned, letting guests find oversized, character-themed Easter eggs hidden around World Showcase. The experience is fun for kids and adults alike, and those who complete the hunt by turning in their map get a prize.

And that’s not all — Disney has rolled out limited-edition Easter merchandise throughout the parks and resort stores. From pastel-themed ears to seasonal pins, there are plenty of goodies to commemorate your spring visit.

All of this adds to the festive spring vibe, but let’s be honest: the chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny is the real crown jewel. What makes this character meet-and-greet especially unique is that it’s not something you’ll find year-round. Unlike Mickey, Minnie, or even the Disney Princesses who have set locations, Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny are exclusive to this short window of time. Once Easter passes, they vanish from the parks until next year — if they return at all.

It’s not every day that Disney fans get to interact with characters that only show up for a couple of weeks out of the year. That rarity makes the Bunny Lane Garden meet-and-greet a must-do for collectors, fans, and anyone looking to make a truly unique memory.

So if you’re visiting Magic Kingdom this Easter season, make it a point to swing by Liberty Square and meet the charming bunny couple. Snap some photos, grab your free autograph card, and enjoy one of the more whimsical moments the park has to offer.

But don’t wait too long. Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny are only sticking around through Easter Sunday — and then, just like that, they’ll hop away again.