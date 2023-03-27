Where to Find Every Princess at Disney World

Are you traveling to Walt Disney World with a Disney Princess fanatic? Or maybe you’re the Princess fanatic? We all have our favorite Disney characters, and Princesses are some of the most popular picks. If you have a Princess-lover in your party, meeting them could be at the top of your vacation priority list. But Disney characters can sometimes be elusive, and not every character appearance will show up on a map. So how do you know where to find them?

Here’s our guide to where to meet every Princess at Walt Disney World. Be mindful that some of them require things like dining reservations or may be more akin to shows than meet-and-greets. Also, Disney World entertainment is always subject to change, especially when outdoors due to weather, so while a character isn’t guaranteed to appear, use this guide to find all of your options in case you miss someone!

Characters also may not appear for the entire operating day or may have specific set times, so make sure to always check signage, the My Disney Experience app, or ask a Character Attendant (those are the Cast Members in blue Mickey shirts) if you’re deadset on meeting a character! And pro tip: if you’re checking My Disney Experience, always check on the day of your visit, as character appearances can change daily!

Cinderella

It’s pretty easy to spot Cinderella around Walt Disney World. The best place to meet her is at Princess Fairytale Hall in the Magic Kingdom. This is an indoor meet-and-greet space that’s usually open for the entire Park day. The line can get long, so head there early or get a Genie+ reservation if you don’t want to wait. You can also meet her prior to your dining reservation at Cinderella’s Royal Table – it’s in her castle, after all! Guests with a reservation will take a photo with her before eating. You can also spot her from afar in the Festival of Fantasy Parade.

Princess Aurora

Aurora can be a little bit harder to meet at the Parks. She does, however, make regular appearances in the France pavilion in EPCOT. She meets in the gazebo close to the entrance to the Ratatouille area and has specific set times, so make sure to refer to the signage by the gazebo, My Disney Experience, or ask her Character Attendant when her appearances are. Lines can get long here as well, so head there in the morning for the shortest wait! Aurora also regularly appears at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Cinderella’s Royal Table, being a part of the normal character rotations there. And for those curious: currently, Aurora only meets in her pink dress, never blue!

Snow White

The first official Disney Princess can be found regularly in EPCOT. She meets at her wishing well in the Germany pavilion daily, also has specific set times, so always check those times if you’d like to meet her. You can also spot Snow White at several dining locations, including Cinderella’s Royal Table at the Magic Kingdom and Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT. If you’d like an entirely Snow White-themed dining experience, you can also meet her at Storybook Dining at Artist’s Point at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, alongside Grumpy, Dopey, and the Evil Queen. You can also spot her from afar in the Festival of Fantasy Parade.

Princess Tiana

Tiana is one of the most popular Disney Princesses – she’s even getting her own, albeit controversial, attraction! However, there’s only one guaranteed spot to meet her at Walt Disney World, and that’s at Princess Fairytale Hall in the Magic Kingdom. Be mindful that she meets on a different “side” of the Hall than Cinderella does, meaning it’s two different lines. If you’re content with just seeing her from afar, you can also spot her in the Festival of Fantasy Parade or Mickey’s Magical Friendship Fair.

Moana

Believe it or not, Moana currently does not have an official meet-and-greet in the Parks. She has been spotted at special events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or other hard-ticket events, and occasionally for rare pop-up appearances. She also now has a lengthy segment in Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, Disney recently announced that a Moana meet-and-greet would be coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom starting on 22 April! The exact location of this meet and greet has not been revealed yet, but Guests will soon be able to meet her every day.

Mulan

Mulan is pretty elusive at the Disney Parks, but she can be regularly spotted in the China pavilion at EPCOT. Her meet-and-greet spot can move around depending on the weather, though. She usually meets in the gardens of the pavilion, which is also where My Disney Experience lists her, but if you don’t find her there, check inside the Temple of Heaven replica – she may have moved there due to rain or heat, or for a special event! Always make sure to check set times on My Disney Experience on the day of your visit for updates. Mulan will always meet in her traditional Hanfu, but on extremely rare occasions, she’s been spotted at special events in her armor as Ping.

Belle

Belle, like many Disney Princesses, can be found in EPCOT. You can spot her in the France pavilion but far away from Aurora – her meet-and-greet location is alongside the World Showcase Lagoon on the border of France and Morocco. She is VERY popular, and her lines can get long, so get there early! She meets in her blue peasant dress at this location. If you want to meet Belle in her yellow ballgown, head to dine at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall, where you typically meet her prior to your meal. You can also see her show at the recently-returned Enchanted Tales with Belle at the Magic Kingdom, and while you get to interact with her there, it’s not a formal meet and greet with photos and autographs. She does NOT meet at Be Our Guest (it’s a common Guest mistake), but you can spot her from afar in the Festival of Fantasy Parade.

Pocahontas

Unfortunately, Pocahontas is one of the few Princesses with no meet-and-greet location at the Parks right now. She used to meet on the Discovery Island Trail in Disney’s Animal Kingdom but has not returned to that location since the Resort reopened following the pandemic closures. You can wave to her from afar on the flotillas that pass through Animal Kingdom’s waterways, alongside her friend Meeko, but these have no formal schedule, so you’ll have to keep an eye out. She also has an extended segment during Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Rapunzel

Despite her entire tower being in the Magic Kingdom, that’s not where in the Park you can find this meet-and-greet. The only place to meet Rapunzel right now is Princess Fairytale Hall. Rapunzel is usually on Princess Tiana’s “side” of the meet and greet, meaning you’ll wait in one line to meet both of them (a separate line from Cinderella and Elena). Just keep in mind that she is not the “guaranteed” Princess on this side of the Hall, so there’s a small chance you may have a different Princess. You can also wave to her from afar during the Festival of Fantasy Parade or Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire.

Princess Fairytale Hall protip: There are usually signs outside the building displaying what Princesses are on each side. If you see Cinderella, Elena, Rapunzel, or Tiana, they are definitely in. Any other princess will just be displayed with a crown and called a “visiting princess,” making it a little bit of a mystery, but it’s definitely not one of the usual four!

Merida

This meet-and-greet is about to leave Walt Disney World, so get there quickly to meet this firey Princess! Merida meets in the Fairytale Garden at the Magic Kingdom, which is just south of the teacups and across from Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe on the Tomorrowland/Fantasyland border, close to the castle hub – it’s a little difficult to find, but once her line forms, you’ll be able to spot it! Merida will typically meet throughout the morning and late afternoon. However, Disney recently announced that this meet-and-greet would be replaced with a Mirabel from Encanto (2021) meet-and-greet in the Fall. No exact date has been announced yet. It’s unknown if Merida will be moved to another location or removed altogether, so see this Princess while you can!

Princess Jasmine

Princess Jasmine can actually be spotted in quite a few places at Walt Disney World! If you’re at EPCOT, you can meet her solo in the Morocco pavilion inside Lamps of Wonder – it’s a little hard to find, with the pavilion’s winding back portion, so ask a Cast Member if you need assistance finding it! Over in the Magic Kingdom, you can also find her meeting at the Agrabah Bazaar alongside Aladdin – one of the rare instances you can meet a Princess alongside her Prince. Finally, you can meet her during your meal at both Cinderella’s Royal Table and Akershus Royal Banquet Hall.

Ariel

Ariel is another princess with a dedicated meet-and-greet spot at the Parks, you can find her in her Grotto at the Magic Kingdom, which is right next to the Little Mermaid attraction. She meets as a mermaid at this location, and lines for her aren’t usually too long, as long as it’s not a very busy day. She’ll also typically meet here for the whole operating day. If you’d like to see her in her human form, you can also meet her during your meal at Cinderella’s Royal Table or Akershus Royal Banquet Hall. She also appears as a mermaid in the Festival of Fantasy Parade.

Anna & Elsa

Alright, so they’re not technically official Disney Princesses, but they’re one of the most popular meet-and-greets in the Park, so we figured we should add them to this list. There is only ONE location to meet these popular princesses, and that’s at their Royal Sommerhus in the Norway pavilion at EPCOT. Here, you’ll meet the sisters in their updated costumes (Anna in her Queen dress and Elsa in her spirit dress), and you’ll meet one after the other, not at the same time. You can spot them in their classic garb during the Festival of Fantasy parade. They do NOT meet at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall, despite it also being in the Norway pavilion – that’s another common Guest misunderstanding!