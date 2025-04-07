Dog Trapped in ‘Toy Story’ Trance After Film Hypnotizes the Canine

Disney CEO Bob Iger’s big announcement in February 2023 that Pixar would be producing Toy Story 5 took fans by surprise, especially since many believed Toy Story 4 had neatly wrapped up the beloved franchise. After all, Woody and Buzz Lightyear seemed to have their respective happy endings: Woody found a new life as a “lost toy” with Bo Peep, while Buzz remained with the other toys at Bonnie’s house, taking care of the young girl. However, despite the clear closure of the series, Toy Story 5 is officially on the way, sparking excitement and some concerns among fans.

The Toy Story series has made an indelible mark on animation history. Since the release of the first film in 1995, Pixar revolutionized the industry with the first full-length CGI animated feature. Over the years, the Toy Story films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide. Toy Story 4 alone earned $1.07 billion when it hit theaters in 2019. With such financial success, it’s no surprise that Pixar has greenlit a fifth film, even though some fans have questioned whether it’s necessary.

Release Date: Mark Your Calendars

While there has been a significant gap between each Toy Story release, with Toy Story 2 arriving four years after the original, Toy Story 3 fifteen years later, and Toy Story 4 in 2019, Toy Story 5 is set to arrive in theaters on June 19, 2026. That gives fans nearly three more years of waiting, but anticipation is already building.

Cast: Tim Allen Confirmed, Tom Hanks Yet to Comment

Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, quickly confirmed on Twitter that he would reprise his role for Toy Story 5, sharing a playful photo of Buzz with the caption: “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!” Allen also revealed in an interview that Pixar had been working on Toy Story 5 for some time before the official announcement, and that he and Tom Hanks (Woody) had become close friends throughout the series.

Although Tom Hanks hasn’t officially confirmed if he will return as Woody, it’s expected that he will reprise the role. As of now, the full cast list for Toy Story 5 hasn’t been released, but fans are hopeful to see familiar faces, including Jessie, Slinky, Mr. Potato Head, and the rest of the toy crew.

Potential Story: What Will Toy Story 5 Be About?

While Toy Story 4 wrapped up Woody and Buzz’s journeys in a way that seemed to close the door on the franchise, the possibilities for Toy Story 5 are wide open. Speculation suggests that the film could take a two-part approach. One part could follow Buzz and the gang, including Jessie, Rex, and Forky, as they help Bonnie navigate school life. It’s possible that Bonnie will be a little older now, perhaps in 3rd grade, and we could see her dealing with the challenges of growing up.

The second half of the story may focus on Woody’s new life as a “lost toy” with Bo Peep, Ducky, Bunny, and other carnival toys, possibly saving toys from being discarded and finding new owners. There’s also a chance that Andy will make a return in Toy Story 5, having graduated from college and visiting the carnival to reunite with Woody.

As for a potential villain, some fans have speculated that Sid, the once-evil toy destroyer from the first movie, could make a comeback as an adult. Now a trollish YouTuber, Sid could be spreading false rumors about the toys being alive, making him a possible threat to the toy community. Another option is a Wall Street businessperson who threatens the carnival with the goal of shutting it down, forcing Woody and his friends to save the day.

Where Toy Story 4 Left Off

In Toy Story 4, Woody found his own journey of self-discovery. After helping Bonnie’s toy Forky deal with his identity crisis, Woody reunited with Bo Peep at an antique shop. The emotional climax of the film saw Woody parting ways with Buzz and the rest of Bonnie’s toys, choosing to live as a “lost toy” with Bo instead. This marked a heart-wrenching farewell between the two old friends as Woody handed over his sheriff badge to Jessie, signifying her new leadership role in Bonnie’s room. Meanwhile, Buzz and the others returned to Bonnie’s house, reassuring Woody that she would be fine without him.

What’s Next for Toy Story 5?

Though Toy Story 5 may seem like an unexpected addition to a series that appeared to have ended on a high note, there’s no doubt that fans will flock to theaters when the film arrives in 2026. With beloved characters like Woody, Buzz, and Bo Peep, alongside new adventures and potential storylines, Toy Story 5 will continue the franchise’s legacy as one of the most iconic animated series of all time. Whether Toy Story 5 will serve as a continuation of the toys’ adventures or a new chapter for the next generation of characters, it’s clear that the journey is far from over.