Disney Park Shuts Its Gates, Guests Turned Away Even With Reservations

It’s not every day that a Disney park reaches capacity, but that’s exactly what happened yesterday at Blizzard Beach. Guests were turned away at the entrance in the early afternoon—even some staying at Disney Resorts who were counting on a relaxing day of water park fun. For those hoping to float the lazy river or conquer Summit Plummet, it was a frustrating surprise.

So, what’s going on at Blizzard Beach?

The answer goes back to a resort perk that’s been available for a little while now: free water park admission for all Disney Resort hotel guests. That includes everyone staying at Value, Moderate, and Deluxe properties across Walt Disney World. It’s a pretty sweet deal, especially as the weather warms up—and it’s starting to catch on in a big way.

The offer didn’t launch yesterday, but over the past few weeks, more and more guests have discovered it during check-in or while browsing the My Disney Experience app. And with Typhoon Lagoon still closed until later this spring, all of that demand has been funneled into one water park—Blizzard Beach. On weekends especially, it’s been getting packed quickly.

Yesterday, the park hit capacity around midday. Guests arriving around 1:00 p.m. or later were met with signs and cast members informing them the park was full and no additional guests could be admitted at that time. And since Disney water parks don’t require a reservation system, even resort guests have to go by the “first come, first served” rule.

That’s where a lot of the confusion came in. Some families thought their resort reservation guaranteed them a spot at the water park—especially after being told during check-in that they had free access. But with no timed entry system or priority queue, the only way to make sure you get in is to show up early.

Disney released a brief statement on Sunday, reminding guests that while the free admission perk is ongoing, entry to the water parks is subject to capacity limitations. They recommended that guests planning to visit Blizzard Beach arrive in the morning to avoid disappointment.

There’s good news on the horizon, though. Typhoon Lagoon is set to reopen on May 1, 2025, just in time for the summer season. Blizzard Beach will then temporarily close for refurbishment, as the two water parks traditionally alternate during the year. But beginning May 21, 2025, both water parks will be open at the same time for a brief overlap period—something that hasn’t happened in quite a while.

This also means that starting in late May, Walt Disney World will have all six of its parks open at the same time: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Typhoon Lagoon, and Blizzard Beach. With the opening of Epic Universe nearby and increasing summer travel demand, it’s clear that Central Florida is preparing for one of the busiest travel seasons in recent memory.

For now, though, Blizzard Beach remains the only water park open, and it’s quickly becoming a hot spot—literally and figuratively. While you can still enjoy all the classic attractions like Teamboat Springs, Cross Country Creek, and Melt-Away Bay, you’ll want to rethink your strategy if you’re planning to visit. Sleeping in or arriving after lunch might mean missing out altogether.

The overall experience inside the park hasn’t suffered too much. Guests who were able to get in reported that while crowds were noticeable and lines for top slides were longer than usual, cast members were managing things well, and there were still plenty of shaded areas and relaxation spots early in the day.

So if you’re staying at a Disney Resort anytime soon and planning to take advantage of that free water park perk, don’t treat it like a backup plan. Treat it like a must-do park visit—set the alarm, grab your swimsuits early, and head out before the gates open. Because at Blizzard Beach, even the snow-capped slides can’t cool down the rising popularity.