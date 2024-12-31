Disney Theme Parks to Offer Free Entry Beginning Tomorrow, All Resort Guests Pay $0 in 2025

Starting tomorrow, Walt Disney World is rolling out a previously revealed offer that could make check-in days a lot more exciting for hotel guests: complimentary admission to one of Disney’s iconic water parks.

This initiative, aimed at adding extra value to a Disney vacation, comes as prices for tickets, lodging, and dining continue to climb. With 2025 ticket increases already confirmed, this perk couldn’t come at a better time for families looking to save while still enjoying all that Disney has to offer.

But before you grab your sunscreen, it’s important to note that only one water park will be open at a time, as Disney’s water parks operate seasonally. Tomorrow’s deal applies specifically to Blizzard Beach, the winter-themed water park known for its high-speed slides and frosty fun under the Florida sun.

Dive Into Blizzard Beach

Blizzard Beach, one of Walt Disney World’s two water parks, offers a whimsical escape into a snow-capped ski resort that’s been hilariously overtaken by a Florida heatwave. Thrill-seekers can test their courage on Summit Plummet, a 120-foot-tall slide that sends riders hurtling downhill at speeds up to 60 miles per hour.

For families, Teamboat Springs provides a group raft adventure filled with twists, turns, and splashes.

Younger guests can enjoy Tike’s Peak, a play area with pint-sized slides and splash zones, while the Cross Country Creek lazy river offers a serene way to unwind. Dining options include frosty treats, hearty barbecue meals, and fan-favorite mini donuts served warm and covered in powdered sugar.

Looking Ahead: Typhoon Lagoon and Expanded Access

Although this new offering currently applies to Blizzard Beach, Typhoon Lagoon—Disney’s other water park—will undoubtedly benefit from the same guest perk once it reopens. Known for its tropical storm-inspired theme, Typhoon Lagoon boasts attractions like Crush ‘n’ Gusher, a thrilling water coaster, and one of the world’s largest wave pools.

However, since the pandemic, Disney has alternated its water parks’ operational schedules. While one water park opens, the other closes for maintenance, a pattern expected to continue into 2025. With Blizzard Beach currently welcoming guests, Typhoon Lagoon remains closed for its seasonal refurbishment.

How to Take Advantage of the Deal

Guests staying at any of Walt Disney World’s resort hotels—including Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, and more—are eligible for this deal on their check-in day. This is a fantastic way to kick off your Disney vacation with an aquatic adventure, setting a fun and relaxing tone before diving into the four main theme parks.

While Disney’s theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom—are renowned for their attractions and entertainment, the water parks offer a unique experience. They’re perfect for unwinding, cooling off in Florida’s often-intense heat, and adding an extra layer of excitement to your vacation.

So, if you’re arriving at Walt Disney World tomorrow, Blizzard Beach awaits with frosty thrills and family fun. It’s the start of a new chapter for Disney’s water parks, offering added value to resort stays and giving guests an early taste of the magic before they step foot in the main theme parks.