Disney Revokes Ticket Sales, Entry Now Denied to Paying Guests as Theme Park Closes

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will remain closed from Monday, December 2, through Wednesday, December 4, 2024, due to unseasonably cold weather in Central Florida. With temperatures struggling to reach the mid-60s during the day and dipping into the low 40s at night, conditions are far from ideal for a water park experience.

According to forecasts from Weather.com, the high on Monday is expected to be 65°F, with a low of 43°F. The following days aren’t much better, with highs of 63°F and lows of 41°F on Tuesday, and slightly warmer temperatures of 68°F/46°F forecasted for Wednesday.

While the weather is expected to improve later in the week, the colder air serves as a reminder that even Florida experiences chilly spells during the winter months.

What Guests Can Expect During the Closure

Blizzard Beach is known for its unique snow-capped mountain theme, offering thrilling water slides like Summit Plummet, one of the tallest and fastest freefall slides in the world, and Teamboat Springs, a family-friendly raft adventure. The park also features a lazy river, a wave pool, and dedicated kids’ areas, making it a favorite for guests of all ages.

However, with the park closed, guests planning to visit Blizzard Beach will need to adjust their plans. Those holding water park tickets for these dates can choose from several options:

Rescheduling : Tickets can be used on a different day when Blizzard Beach reopens. The park is set to resume operations on Thursday, December 5, from 10 AM to 5 PM, weather permitting.

: Tickets can be used on a different day when Blizzard Beach reopens. The park is set to resume operations on Thursday, December 5, from 10 AM to 5 PM, weather permitting. Refunds: Guests who cannot return to the park on a different day can request a refund for their tickets. Disney’s Guest Services team is available to assist with this process.

Typhoon Lagoon and Volcano Bay Also Affected

Disney’s other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, is currently closed for its annual refurbishment, leaving Blizzard Beach as the sole operational Disney water park during this time. Universal’s Volcano Bay has also announced closures due to cold weather and will remain shuttered through Thursday, December 5, 2024.

Volcano Bay, a tropical-themed water park, is celebrated for its thrilling slides and the TapuTapu virtual queue system. While its innovative heating systems make it more comfortable during cooler days, Universal also prioritizes guest safety and comfort.

Winter Closures: A Common Occurrence

Water park closures during the winter months are not uncommon in Central Florida, where temperatures can fluctuate significantly. These temporary shutdowns ensure guests have the best possible experience when conditions are more favorable.

As the weather begins to warm up later this week, guests can look forward to enjoying all the exciting attractions Blizzard Beach has to offer. Whether braving Summit Plummet or relaxing on Cross Country Creek, the water park promises snowy fun in the sun—no matter the season.

For more details about ticket options and reopening updates, guests can contact Disney Guest Services or visit the official Disney website.