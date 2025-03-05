Universal’s New Theme Park Hasn’t Opened Yet—But You’re Already Paying for It

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for one of its most ambitious expansions yet with the grand opening of Epic Universe in May 2025. This brand-new theme park promises cutting-edge attractions, immersive lands, and a fresh take on the theme park experience.

However, as the countdown to its debut continues, visitors to Universal’s existing parks—Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure—are starting to notice something else: price increases.

From food and beverage to ticket prices, Universal appears to be quietly adjusting its costs across the board, possibly to align with the premium experience Epic Universe is expected to offer. While some price hikes in theme parks are nothing new, the scale and timing of these changes have caught the attention of fans, who are debating whether the future of Universal will be a more expensive one.

Food and Beverage Prices Are Already Rising

One of the most noticeable changes has been in food pricing across Universal Orlando. A recent discussion on social media pointed out that several quick-service restaurants, including Minion Cafe and the beloved Wizarding World locations—The Leaky Cauldron and Three Broomsticks—have all seen menu prices go up by about a dollar per entrée.

At first glance, these may seem like minor adjustments, but it’s the reasoning behind them that has sparked conversation. Reports suggest that Universal is bringing its existing quick-service dining options closer in price to those at Epic Universe, which is expected to introduce even higher-priced offerings.

One of the upcoming Epic Universe dining spots, Spit Fyre Grill, has menu prices that are already exceeding those of Disney World’s Satu’li Canteen, which was previously considered one of the pricier quick-service spots in the Orlando theme park scene.

This suggests that Epic Universe is setting a new standard—not just in attractions, but in pricing as well. Universal may be subtly conditioning guests to expect and accept these increased costs ahead of the new park’s arrival.

Is Universal Moving to a More Premium Pricing Model?

Historically, Universal Orlando has been seen as a slightly more affordable alternative to Disney World, particularly when it comes to ticket pricing and dining. However, with Epic Universe on the horizon, there’s speculation that Universal is repositioning itself as a higher-end experience.

The argument for the premium pricing model is that Epic Universe will offer a next-level theme park experience with cutting-edge attractions, immersive lands themed to How to Train Your Dragon, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Dark Universe, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, as well as a high-end resort, Universal’s Helios Grand Hotel, built directly inside the park.

However, some fans are skeptical about whether this approach will truly elevate Universal’s experience or if it’s simply a way to maximize revenue. After all, if Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure are raising their prices to match the new park, then the idea that Epic Universe is offering a “higher quality” experience doesn’t entirely hold up.

The Bigger Picture: Will Ticket Prices Go Up?

While food and beverage prices are often the first to rise in theme parks, many are wondering if Universal’s ticket prices will see a similar adjustment as Epic Universe approaches. The current cost of a one-day, one-park ticket at Universal Orlando varies based on demand but generally ranges from around $109 to $159.

With the addition of a fourth theme park, Universal could potentially introduce a more expensive multi-park ticket option or raise single-day ticket prices across all parks. Universal has historically been more aggressive with dynamic pricing than Disney, so it’s reasonable to expect further increases as May 2025 draws closer.

Annual Passholders, who have long enjoyed lower per-day costs and exclusive perks, may also be affected. If Universal views Epic Universe as a premium experience, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a new tier introduced for access to all four parks—or to see existing passes increase in price to reflect the expanded offerings.

Will Universal’s Price Hikes Turn Guests Away?

The question now is whether Universal’s gradual price increases will impact guest satisfaction. In recent years, Walt Disney World has faced its fair share of criticism over rising costs, with many guests expressing frustration at the diminishing affordability of the parks. However, despite these complaints, Disney’s parks remain packed year-round.

Universal is likely betting on the same outcome. Even if prices continue to climb, the lure of Epic Universe—along with its highly anticipated attractions—will likely keep crowds coming.

Guests may grumble about the cost of a Minion Cafe burger creeping up by a dollar, but when the alternative is missing out on an all-new Harry Potter land or experiencing a brand-new ride system in Dark Universe, they may be willing to accept the price hikes.

In preparation for Epic Universe, @UniversalORL has increased pricing on Food & Beverage +$1.00 on Minion Cafe Entrees

+$1.00 at Leaky Cauldron/Three Broomstick Entrees

+$0.50 for cheeseburgers, tacos

+$0.30 for pizza slices pic.twitter.com/PAxERVAjKQ — AndrewOfPeace (@AndrewOfPeace) March 4, 2025

What This Means for Future Visits

For those planning a Universal Orlando trip in 2025 or beyond, the key takeaway is that prices are only going up. Whether it’s food, tickets, or hotel stays, Epic Universe’s arrival is shifting the financial landscape of visiting Universal.

To get the best value, visitors should consider locking in their tickets early, taking advantage of deals when available, and budgeting for potentially higher in-park costs. Universal’s shift toward premium pricing may not be universally welcomed, but one thing is clear—this is just the beginning.

With Epic Universe poised to redefine the theme park industry, Universal is laying the groundwork for a more expensive but potentially more immersive experience. Whether guests will see it as worth the cost remains to be seen.