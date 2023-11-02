Universal Studios Secretly Raises Prices of All Tickets, Effective Immediately

Universal Studios has just made some major changes to its theme parks in Orlando.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Uuiversal’s Islands of Adventure. Both of these theme parks feature incredible rides and attractions, ranging from intense experiences to iconic dark rides. The two newest additions to the resort are Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which are considered to be some of the best rides, not just in Florida but in the country.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT in Walt Disney World certainly gives these two rides a run for their money, but we have to agree that both Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike adventure are jaw-dropping spectacles that you absolutely must-do next time you’re at Universal Orlando.

Universal Orlando is also home to Universal CityWalk, a shopping and dining haven for those seeking other activities outside of attractions. Guests can also head over to Universal’s Volcano Bay water park, which offers guests a stunning location to relax and enjoy some water-based attractions. However, to actually enjoy any of these experiences, guests must first purchase a theme park ticket.

Much like Walt Disney World, Guests are given the option to buy a single-day ticket or multi-day ticket, as well as a park hopper ticket. Guests who visit frequently can snag better deals by getting an annual passholder ticket.

Much like Walt Disney World again, these tickets do not come cheap, with the cheapest option hovering around $100-150 for a single-day ticket. Unfortunately, Universal has just announced it will be increasing the price of all tickets.

Reporter Scott Gustin shared a breakdown of prices on X (Twitter) earlier this week. Sometimes, in the past few weeks, the UNiverasal Orlando Resort increased the price of all ticket options. Originally, a one-day, one-park ticket $109, but is now $119. A one-day, two-park ticket used to be between $164 and $214 but now sits around $174 and $234.

Things get even more expensive when looking at a two-day, one-park ticket, which previously sat around $214 and $310 and is now set between $233 and $349. The most expensive option is a two-day, two-park option, which previously was set between $274 and $360 and now rests between $293 and $409.

Price increases are never welcome, especially at theme parks. Unfortunately, this is quite common. In the last few years, we’ve seen prices skyrocket at the Walt Disney World Resort, not just for tickets but for food, snacks, drinks, and merchandise.

Only time will tell how Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, affects prices. Epic Universe is currently being constructed and will become the single-largest expansion in the Orlando Resort’s history. Epic Universe will join Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, becoming the third theme park at the resort.

Epic Universe will feature dozens of incredible new rides, attractions, and lands, including SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and an entire area dedicated to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Epic Universe is set to open in the summer of 2025, and we could not be more excited.

What do you think about Universal getting more expensive?