“Abusive” Guest Causes Intense Controversy at Disneyland Park

A guest caused quite a scene at Disneyland Park.

The Disney parks and resorts are famous for a lot of things, ranging from thrilling rides and attractions to legendary beverages and snacks. At Walt Disney World or Disneyland, guests are encouraged to let loose and have fun, exploring several incredible theme parks filled to the brim with exciting experiences. The Disney parks are also home to some incredible shows, like Fantasmic! and Happily Ever After.

Nighttime shows are a great way to end your day at Magic Kingdom or Hollywood Studios, though it can be quite challenging to grab good seats. With the Disney parks and resorts being so crowded, guests often line up hours early in order to snag the best viewing spots for these shows.

As you walk through Main Street U.S.A., you will notice guests are already lining up on the sidewalk in order to get the best viewing experience.

While attractions like Expedition Everest, Space Mountain, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean are the main, well, “attractions,” the nighttime shows are dazzling and usually feature a ton of magical moments. One of the coolest parts about these shows is the use of pyrotechnics. These shows are not only held stateside, with every Disney theme park and resort around th world featuring some impressive live entertainment.

This extends to the Disneyland Paris Resort in Chessy, France. This European resort first opened in 1992 and has been one of the biggest tourism destinations in the country ever since. The resort features two parks, Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Park, each featuring its own unique theming and flair, as well as rides and attractions.

Disneyland Park is where you will find more classic experiences like “it’s a small world,” and Haunted Mansion, with Walt Disney Studios Park being filled with more thrilling adventures like Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. The Disneyland Paris Resort currently features its Disney Dreams! show at Disneyland Park, which is a stunning nighttime show.

Unfortunately, guests are complaining about a certain guest taking too much room.

As you can see in the photo above, the guest set up a massive tripod and camera, standing several feet higher than anyone else. This photo was shared online, sparking a discussion about proper etiquette.

“The abuse of the photographer of who stands in front of hundreds of visitors who have been there for a long time, blocking their view. A Guest flow tried to make him listen to reason and put himself in better places (management). He answered her very badly. Shocking”

Some users defended the photographer, while others demanded he get kicked out of the park with no refund. Some guests defended the photographer, saying that he had authorization to be there and that the problem could be solved if he was given a better place to stay.

This is far from the first issue we’ve run across regarding shows at Disneyland Paris. Earlier this year, a guest went viral for setting up dozens of recording devices at the resort.

In this specific example, the Guest apparently told those he was blocking to just watch the show through their cameras. Users on Twitter shared how they felt, with some calling the situation “disrespectful.”

It’s always annoying when someone sits right in front of you at a movie or show, especially while you’re at Disney. Hopefully, this issue can be solved soon. As we stated earlier, there are tons of shows to enjoy during your trip to Disney. Unfortunately, DIsneyland’s most famous show, Fantasmic!, is on infinite hiatus following a horrendous accident earlier in 2023.

During a performance of Fantasmic! at Disneyland, the giant Maleficent dragon animatronic caught fire and melted before guests’ very eyes. The dragon was totaled, with Disney revealing it would not be returning. Now, we are just waiting on news of Fantasmic!’s return to Disneyland. Guests can enjoy Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but we all know it’s just not the same without the impressive dragon figure.

What’s your favorite show at the Disney Parks? Do you have a favorite Disney resort?