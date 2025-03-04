Universal Just Dropped a Major Epic Universe Update

Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort Celestial Park concept artwork.

Credit: Universal

Universal Orlando is gearing up for the grand opening of Epic Universe in 2025, and excitement is building as the resort prepares to welcome guests to its largest expansion yet. In a recent update, Universal has extended the Team Member Preview period, giving employees additional opportunities to explore the new park before the public opening.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure, and Universal's Volcano Bay
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Extended Preview Period and Increased Visit Limits

Originally, Team Member Previews were scheduled from March 1 through March 7, but Universal has now expanded the window to March 14. This nearly doubles the available dates, allowing more employees to experience Epic Universe ahead of its official debut. Additionally, Universal has updated its policy to permit Team Members to visit up to three times, a major change from the initial one-time limit.

Universal Orlando Resort Celestial Park Starfall Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe.
Credit: Universal’s Celestial Park Starfall Racers roller coaster

While these updates provide more flexibility for employees, all other preview rules remain unchanged. Team Members still need to reserve their spot through the External Ticket Distribution System, with availability on a first-come, first-served basis. Universal is also maintaining a strict no-photography rule during this phase, meaning no pictures, videos, or video calls will be allowed inside the park.

Epic Universe’s Anticipated Impact on Crowds

Epic Universe is set to officially open on May 22, 2025, and its arrival is expected to draw massive crowds to Universal Orlando Resort. As the first major new theme park in the U.S. in decades, anticipation is at an all-time high, and Universal has already begun ramping up preparations, including adding Epic Universe to its official app and revealing which attractions will offer single rider lines.

Mickey Mouse in a tuxedo with red shorts stands on the left, evoking a Disney World charm. A large warning sign takes center stage, while the Universal Orlando Resort globe structure emblazoned with "Universal" sits on the right, all set against a vibrant blue sky.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Notably, the timing of Epic Universe’s debut aligns with a period of significant construction at Walt Disney World. In 2025, Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland will be undergoing changes following the closure of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, while EPCOT continues its transformation. Additionally, Dinoland U.S.A. in Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be making way for new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions.

With so many projects in progress, some Disney fans may choose to shift their vacation plans toward Universal, where a brand-new park promises a full slate of fresh experiences.

This summer could be a particularly busy one for Universal, as guests eager to explore Epic Universe may opt for extended stays at the resort, especially with the added allure of Universal’s upcoming hotels near the new park. Combined with the ongoing construction at Disney, all signs point to Universal Orlando seeing a surge in attendance.

As Universal continues its phased rollout of Epic Universe, more details about the guest experience, including potential previews for annual passholders and special ticketed events, could emerge in the coming months.

Until then, Team Members will be among the first to explore the park’s groundbreaking attractions and immersive themed lands, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most significant theme park expansions in history.

