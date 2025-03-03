The Batman Sequel: Official Trailer Drops, Features Several Familiar Characters

Batman is one of the few franchises to have never experienced a hiatus. While there have been some gaps on the cinematic side, with the longest being only eight years (Batman & Robin — Batman Begins), the publishing of Batman comic books has remained consistent.

One of the more recent examples is DC Comics’ “Absolute Batman,” a bold reimagining of the character that forms part of the wider Absolute Universe (which includes Wonder Woman and Superman). The new series from writer Scott Snyder has been a huge hit, but it’s far from the first comic book in this franchise to have quickly become a cult classic.

While “Absolute Batman” continues to break new ground for long-standing fans, one of the most popular Batman comics of all time is getting a sequel.

“Batman: Hush” is a widely celebrated DC comic book series. Released in 2002 and ending in 2003, it was written by Jeph Loeb, penciled by Jim Lee, inked by Scott Williams, and colored by Alex Sinclair, under the editorship of Bob Schreck.

The story follows the Caped Crusader as he investigates a mysterious new villain named Hush. Several familiar Batman characters make an appearance, including superheroes from the wider DC Universe such as Superman.

IGN Comics ranked “Hush” volumes one and two on a list of the 25 greatest Batman graphic novels of all time. The “Hush” comic book series was also so well received by readers and critics that it was loosely adapted into an animated film in 2019.

In fact, it was so popular that a sequel was recently announced. Now, DC has shared an official trailer for “Batman: H2SH”, with appearances from Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee:

“Get ready for the MOST ANTICIPATED SEQUEL IN COMICS HISTORY!” the video’s description reads. “From legendary storytellers Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair, and Richard Starkings, ‘BATMAN: H2SH’ is coming to shake Gotham to its core.”

The trailer confirms the return of the character Hush, along with, of course, the Dark Knight himself. DC Comics has also unveiled a series of cover art reveals for the upcoming sequel, which confirm several other characters, including Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and The Joker.

More New Batman Sequels

“H2SH” isn’t the only new sequel featuring Batman. Not only are the “Absolute” comics ongoing, but there are plenty of follow-ups in other mediums on the horizon.

There’s Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League (2025), the sequel to the hit anime, Batman Ninja (2018). There’s also a mystery Batman video game in the works, which many fans believe is another installment in the popular and long-running “Arkham” series.

Meanwhile, on the big screen, The Batman Part II, which unites director Matt Reeves and actor Robert Pattinson, is heading for theaters on October 1, 2027. The DC Universe (DCU) reboot The Brave and the Bold is also underway, however, there’s no release date.

“Batman: H2SH” #1 (or “Hush” #158) goes on sale March 26. You can pre-order your copy now.

