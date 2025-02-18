All 5 Ben Affleck’s Batman Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Ben Affleck’s appearances as Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) were divisive, to say the least. Though many argue that he’s one of the best live-action versions of the character, the quality of some of the films he appears has led to varied opinions among fans.

The Flash (2023) marked Affleck’s final outing as the Caped Crusader (although, considering that film film saw the return of Michael Keaton’s and George Clooney’s Batmen, never say never). Either way, let’s rank all of the Batfleck’s appearances in the now-defunct DCEU.

Justice League (2017)

If you thought George Clooney’s Dark Knight in Batman & Robin (1997) was unforgivable, take a moment to remind yourself about Ben Affleck’s appearance in Justice League (2017). What could be worse than Bat-nipples, you might ask? How about a self-deprecating Batman who stumbles over his own words at the sight of Superman (Henry Cavill).

We’re not convinced this was all Affleck’s fault, though. It’s well documented that he was going through some personal difficulties at the time, but the humor in this film just reeks of director Joss Whedon. It may have worked well on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but having the most brutal version of Batman in film crack awkward jokes left and right is cringe at best.

The Flash

There’s no one more impressed with Ben Affleck’s appearance as Batman in The Flash than the actor himself, but we wish we could say the same. Not only does his time in the film amount to around five minutes (maybe less), but we only get to see him tear through the Gotham City streets in broad daylight — and the worst part is that it’s mostly CGI.

We understand where the actor is coming from, though — his work on the film was nowhere near as physically demanding as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). But even so, this is one of his weakest appearances, and it’s less to do with the time he has in the film and rather how it’s spent, as he gives off way too many Justice League (2017) vibes. Just no.

Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad (2016) is a “really, really bad” film (get it?). From Jared Leto’s cringe-worthy performance as Mr. J/The Joker to the overall plot and direction, this is easily one of the DCEU’s biggest failures. Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020) wasn’t a massive improvement, and neither was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021) for that matter.

While the 2016 film is certainly the weakest of the three (marginally), Ben Affleck’s appearance as Batman — before Joss Whedon’s Justice League made a total mockery out of him — certainly helps. Fresh from laying waste to henchmen in Batman v Superman, Affleck is on top form here. He’s not in the film much, but it’s still better than his role in The Flash.

Justice League (2021)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League made history when it landed on HBO Max in 2021. Following the widely popular #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign, Warner Bros. gave Snyder the chance to complete his vision for the superhero ensemble film, following the disastrous version finished up by Joss Whedon after Snyder exited production due to a personal tragedy.

There are, of course, plenty of overlapping scenes and sequences between the two, but the director’s “re-cut” is a completely different beast altogether (it’s also four hours long). Snyder’s dark tone is restored, and with it the likes of Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman (there’s also no denying that Affleck looks a lot healthier in this than he did back in 2017).

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

We don’t expect anyone to be surprised by the fact Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has made it to the top of our list. While the film was absolutely slaughtered by unforgiving critics upon its theatrical release in 2016, fans rushed to its defense. The negative reviews also didn’t stop it from raking in a whopping $873.6 million at the global box office.

The film serves as a sequel to Man of Steel (2013), while introducing Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman. In the years leading up to its release, many fans criticized the choice to cast a well-known actor like Affleck, but fortunately, the “Batfleck” as he’s affectionately known by fans is an absolute force of nature, and the most sadistic iteration we’ve seen on screen.

It remains to be seen who will be donning the cape and cowl in the next Batman reboot titled The Brave and the Bold. Forming part of the new DC Universe (DCU), which is being spearheaded by DC Studios’ CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, the film has no release date, although The Flash‘s Andy Muschietti is currently onboard as director.

Meanwhile, The Batman Part II, which will see Robert Pattinson return in the title role and Matt Reeves in the director’s chair, was recently pushed back to 2027.

How would you rank Ben Affleck’s appearances as Batman? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!