“Brave and Bold” Batman Reboot Resets DCU, Gets First Official Trailer

It’s a great time to be a Batman fan, as there are several projects in the works that span all forms of media. Among the most anticipated are the two films, The Batman Part II (2027), which will see the return of Matt Reeves as director and Robert Pattinson in the title role, and The Brave and the Bold, which is being helmed by Andy Muschietti (2023’s The Flash).

The Brave and the Bold will form part of the new DC Universe AKA DCU (which replaces the now-defunct DC Extended Universe AKA DCEU) spearheaded by DC Studios’ co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. It will follow this year’s reboot, Superman (2025) — directed by Gunn — and is expected to cast a new actor into the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

But while we wait for more news about those two projects, there’s one “Bat-flick” that’s flown under the radar. For fans who can’t wait to see the likes of Damian Wayne/Robin show up in The Brave and the Bold, or for an all-new Justice League to (inevitably) appear in the new DCU, this brand-new Dark Knight film might be enough to keep you satisfied for some time.

Now, Warner Bros. Entertainment has released the first trailer for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League (2025), the upcoming anime superhero follow-up to Batman Ninja (2018). But this time, instead of time-traveling to feudal Japan, the Caped Crusader and his allies must battle an invasion of yakuza-style criminals and a Multiversal version of the Justice League.

The first official trailer follows the brief teaser that was shared during the Anime Expo last July, which revealed Damian Wayne/Robin, Barry Allen/The Flash, Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, and Arthur Curry/Aquaman. Now, the full trailer gives us a bigger glimpse at the new Justice League, as well as, of course, the Dark Knight himself, Bruce Wayne/Batman:

Much like The Flash (2023) and other iterations of Batman mostly seen in comics, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League resets its own timeline, forcing the Dark Knight into the Multiverse where Gotham — and the rest of the universe — is vastly different. For many fans, this might feel like nothing new, but the striking animation feels like a brave and bold reinvention.

The cast of characters also includes Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Jason Todd/Red Hood, Tim Drake/Red Robin, Damian Wayne/Robin, Alfred Pennyworth, James Gordon, The Joker, Harley Quinn, Jessica Cruz/Green Lantern, Ra’s al Ghul, and a variation of Superman named Kuraku Hagane.

Koichi Yamadera reprises his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Japanese release.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be released on digital download on March 18, 2025, and on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 15.

More Batman Projects Coming Up

Another series of notable new Gotham City stories is DC Comics’ ongoing “Absolute Batman,” which forms part of the Absolute Universe. You can pick up issues 1–4 now.

The Batman Part II will be released on October 1, 2027. There’s no release date for The Brave and the Bold.

Will you be watching Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League? Let us know in the comments down below!