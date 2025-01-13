Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson’s Batman Replacement Is a Huge Hit With Fans

Batman has been portrayed by some of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, including Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson, each bringing a distinct take to the Dark Knight.

More recently, Affleck’s brooding, battle-hardened Bruce Wayne, known to fans as “Batfleck,” brought gravitas to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Meanwhile, Pattinson’s younger, rawer version of the character in Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022) offered a gritty, noir-inspired take that captured the imagination of audiences worldwide.

Affleck’s Batman arc concluded in the DC Multiverse movie, The Flash (2023), while Pattinson’s story will continue in The Batman Part II, which was recently delayed until 2027.

And while the apparent lack of progress for the new DC Universe’s reboot, The Brave and the Bold, which is expected to feature a new Dark Knight, has also left fans frustrated, “Absolute Batman”, part of DC Comics’ all-new Absolute Universe, has responded to the Bat-Signal and taken center stage.

DC Comics launched its Absolute Universe in 2024, a bold new imprint designed to offer modern, standalone takes on its most iconic heroes. So far, this reimagined universe has introduced updated versions of Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman, each receiving critical and commercial acclaim for their fresh approaches to familiar characters.

In “Absolute Superman,” the Man of Steel is now a dark and brooding hero who lacks the Clark Kent persona. Wonder Woman’s reboot in “Absolute Wonder Woman” pits the titular Amazonian warrior in Hell. And then there’s “Absolute Batman,” the standout series in which the Caped Crusader is no longer a billionaire bachelor but a Crime Alley-born gym rat.

Written by Scott Snyder and illustrated by Nick Dragotta, “Absolute Batman” #1 hit shelves on October 9, 2024, and has since become the best-selling comic book of the year. This debut issue introduces a 24-year-old Bruce Wayne, a blue-collar civil engineer by day and Gotham’s shadowy protector by night.

Gone is the billionaire playboy persona—this version is raw, grounded, and driven by a more personal sense of justice.

Issue #1 set the tone for this reimagined Gotham, and subsequent issues have only deepened the intrigue. In particular, “Absolute Batman” #4 delves into Bruce’s physical transformation into the intimidating crime-fighter, revealing a key moment during a childhood school trip that reshaped his destiny.

Critics and readers alike have lauded Snyder and Dragotta’s collaboration for capturing the essence of Batman while presenting him in a way that feels fresh and relevant for today’s audience. With dynamic art and a compelling narrative, “Absolute Batman” has solidified itself as a landmark title in modern comics.

While the cinematic future of the Caped Crusader remains in flux, “Absolute Batman” stands as the only current successor to the legacies of Batfleck and Battinson. Affleck’s portrayal, steeped in tragedy and experience, brought a seasoned version of the character to life, while Pattinson’s deeply human performance introduced a detective-focused interpretation of the character.

“Absolute Batman” bridges these portrayals with a vision that feels both grounded and innovative, offering fans a new way to connect with the character in the absence of immediate film sequels and reboots.

What’s Next for Batman in Film?

Even as “Absolute Batman” dominates the comic book world, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Dark Knight on the big screen. The DC Universe reboot, The Brave and the Bold, is undergoing delays. The film, based on the comic book series of the same name, is expected to feature a new Caped Crusader, alongside his son, Damian Wayne, as Robin.

Meanwhile, Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, originally scheduled for late 2025, has also been pushed back to 2027. Consequently, there are now rumors swirling that Pattinson’s Batman will be integrated into the new DCU instead of a new actor being chosen.

With these delays, “Absolute Batman” serves as a vital bridge for fans, keeping the spirit of the Dark Knight alive while Hollywood recalibrates its approach to the character.

The Absolute Universe’s reimagined heroes may not replace their cinematic counterparts, but they are proving that DC’s icons still have plenty of room to evolve. With “Absolute Batman” leading the charge, the Dark Knight’s legacy continues to thrive in new and exciting ways.

“Absolute Superman” issues 1-3, “Absolute Wonder Woman” issues 1-3, and “Absolute Batman” issues 1-4 are on sale now.

