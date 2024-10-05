Michael Keaton’s Batman Returns in New DC Project as Robert Pattinson’s Sequel is Shelved

After Batman last responded to the Bat-signal in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns (1992), it seemed that Michael Keaton’s Caped Crusader wouldn’t ever return to Gotham City. His iteration was swiftly buried by Val Kilmer in the sequel Batman Forever (1995) and then by George Clooney in Batman & Robin (1997). Keaton’s Batman was seemingly done for good.

But, after 31 long years, he finally donned the cape and cowl again in the DC Universe (DCU) Multiverse movie The Flash (2023). He also reprised his role in Batgirl, but sadly, that film was famously scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery in 2022, never to see the light of day.

However, while the actor is unlikely to ever return, DC is reinstating Michael Keaton’s Batman in a new sequel that follows the events of Tim Burton’s beloved 1989 film, Batman.

Recently, Polygon shared the first chapter from the new book and official Burton-Verse sequel, “Batman: Resurrection”, while author John Jackson Miller (currently best known for several Star Wars titles) shared some other details about what fans can expect.

Now, in a new interview with DC Comics, Miller has teased even more, from the story’s place on the timeline to several returning characters from Tim Burton’s two movies.

“It’s several months after the events at The Joker’s parade,” Miller says. “This was a deliberate decision on my part, because there’s three years (or more) in between Batman and Batman Returns. As I have already found in my work in a galaxy far, far away, you can put a lot of stories into a period that size. This is one of them.”

He adds that Gotham City is “still adjusting to the New Abnormal” after The Joker’s death. “The Joker has left deep scars on the city,” he reveals.

“The Smylex poisonings impacted a lot of people before Batman discovered the mechanism. Bruce Wayne has been working with the city—and one very gifted doctor in particular—to try to help people recover, and that’s a case where Bruce can act where Batman can’t. Michael Keaton’s Bruce is shown less as a playboy and more of an active, helpful member of society. He’s looking for places where he can play a role when he’s not in costume.”

As for returning characters, you can expect to see Alfred Pennyworth, Vicki Vale, Selina Kyle, Commissioner Jim Gordon, Max Shreck, Harvey Dent, Alexander Knox, and, of course, Bruce Wayne/Batman. And who knows who else might show up in the brand-new sequel.

Interestingly, Miller also confirms that the DC Comics comic book series “Batman ’89”, which features the likeness of actors from the two films, is still canon, saying, “By setting the work in between the two movies, we’re able to be distinct from what Sam Hamm and Joe Quinones are doing in the “Batman ’89” comics. Those are set well after the second film.”

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Sequel Gets Shelved

Meanwhile, though Robert Pattinson is set to reprise his role as the Dark Knight in The Batman — Part II, a sequel set in the universe created by director Matt Reeves has been canceled.

In addition to the spinoff series The Penguin, which is currently streaming on HBO, another series that would have focused on the Gotham City Police Department and Arkham Asylum and formed part of Reeves’ universe and which had writer and showrunner Antonio Campos (Netflix’s The Punisher series) attached, has been officially scrapped.

Variety reported that, “according to an individual with knowledge of the situation, [Antonio] Campos’ version will not proceed.” However, the insider adds that it’s “still possible” for “a new project set within the infamous Gotham City asylum could be developed in the future.”

The first chapter from “Batman: Resurrection” can be found at the end of Miller’s interview with Polygon.

“Batman: Resurrection” will be released on October 15. It’s now available to pre-order from Amazon, Penguin Random House, and Bookshop. It will also be available in audiobook format.

Will you be picking up a copy of "Batman: Resurrection"?