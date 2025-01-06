New DCU May Feature Returning Batman Instead of New Actor, Latest Cameo Suggests

The DC Universe (DCU) is entering a bold new chapter under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, and with it comes the promise of a revitalized take on some of DC’s most iconic heroes. Among them is Batman, whose legacy on screen spans decades.

While fans eagerly anticipate The Brave and the Bold (now reportedly delayed), which is expected to introduce a new Dark Knight, rumors that Matt Reeves’ The Batman could be integrated into the new DCU (a result of the sequel also being delayed) has left us wondering whether past iterations of the character in film could find a place in the new franchise.

Recent DC films, like The Flash (2022), part of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU), demonstrated the potential of the DC Multiverse, bringing together Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s versions of Batman in a single movie.

The Multiverse is a concept that allows for infinite storytelling possibilities. In The Flash, Michael Keaton reprised his role as Batman for the first time in over 30 years, delighting fans of Tim Burton’s gothic take on the Caped Crusader. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck’s gritty version, who was already part of the DCEU, also appeared, proving that multiple Batmen can coexist in a single film. George Clooney (Batman & Robin) even has a cameo at the end.

This approach not only gave fans a nostalgic trip down memory lane but also underscored the interconnectedness of DC’s cinematic history. Despite the film’s underwhelming box office performance and the fact it was panned by fans and critics, could this set a precedent for the future?

Given the critical role the DC Multiverse has already played, there’s room for speculation that future DCU projects might lean on this concept again. If so, it opens the door for past Batmen like Val Kilmer (Batman Forever), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight trilogy), and Robert Pattison (The Batman) to make appearances.

Michael Keaton’s return in The Flash reminded audiences of the brooding intensity of his portrayal, which could lend gravitas to any DCU storyline. He could also serve as a mentor figure, passing on wisdom to a younger DC hero.

Ben Affleck’s Batman, known for his physicality and no-nonsense approach, fits seamlessly into more grounded narratives. His version could make a cameo as a key player in a DC Multiverse conflict, similar to his appearance in The Flash.

While the Batfleck’s tenure as the Caped Crusader is seemingly over, never say never (The Flash proved that no Batman actor has permanently hung up the cape and cowl). Also, the new animated series, Creature Commandos, which is the first entry in the new DCU, has already given us our first look at Batman. While it’s nothing more than a fleeting silhouette, fans were quick to point out the similarities with Ben Affleck’s portrayal, which likely has to do with the fact that the series was in development before the new DCU was announced.

Could this flexible cameo serve as a placeholder for the Batfleck to return one day, or will The Brave and the Bold‘s new Dark Knight fill those boots as planned?

Christian Bale’s Gotham City crime-fighter from Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), though reluctant to reprise his role unless director Christopher Nolan is involved, remains a fan favorite. His gritty, realistic take could help make a DC Multiverse storyline a lot more grounded than it was in the DCEU.

Val Kilmer’s Batman, who has yet to make another appearance since Batman Forever (1995), could offer a more sentimental angle, drawing on themes of legacy and resilience. Kilmer’s health challenges make a full-fledged return unlikely, but a small role, not unlike his return in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), could honor his contribution to the franchise.

George Clooney’s campier portrayal could bring levity to the darker tones of the DCU, this time offering more than a self-aware nod to his polarizing role in Batman & Robin (1995).

If Robert Pattison’s Dark Knight is integrated into the new DCU, per the new rumors that are currently doing the rounds, it would certainly be a pretty “brave” and “bold” move for Warner Bros. and DC Studios.

While Matt Reeves’ The Batman, along with the spinoff television series The Penguin and its upcoming sequel, exist in their own continuity dubbed “DC Elseworlds” (the name given to DC movies that don’t form part of a shared cinematic universe, like Joker), there’s nothing stopping James Gunn and Peter Safran from doing this. And it would hardly be surprising given the fact The Batman grossed over $1 billion worldwide in 2022.

The dark, grimy, and grounded Reeves-verse might not fit alongside Superman (2025), which has a fantastical and colorful look, Gunn has previously stated that DC films don’t all need to look the same.

While the delays of The Batman Part II and The Brave and the Bold may frustrate fans, they also provide time for James Gunn and Peter Safran to shape a cohesive DCU. Incorporating elements of the DC Multiverse could serve as a bridge between the old and new, providing moments of nostalgia while forging ahead with fresh ideas.

Based on the Grant Morrison’s comic book series of the same name, The Brave and the Bold is set to explore the relationship between Bruce Wayne and his rebellious son, Damian Wayne, who becomes Robin.

For now, we have Superman (2025) to look forward to. While Creature Commandos is the first entry in the DCU, the upcoming Man of Steel reboot, directed by Gunn himself, will be the first live-action and theatrical installment in the new franchise.

The film arrives in theaters on July 11.

Would you like to see the return of past Batman actors in the DCU? Which version of the Dark Knight would you bring back for one last mission? Share your thoughts in the comments below!