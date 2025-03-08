NEW: BDX Droids Set to Roll into Disney Parks Around the World This Year

A new era of intergalactic storytelling is on the horizon as BDX droids prepare to make their debut at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disney Resort later this year. These highly advanced, free-roaming droids will soon be found exploring the parks, bringing a fresh layer of Star Wars-inspired immersion to guests worldwide.

BDX Droids: What to Expect

The BDX droids were first teased during Disney park events last year, showcasing their ability to navigate environments, interact with guests, and add a dynamic presence to Star Wars-themed areas. While specific details about their programming and functions remain under wraps, these droids are expected to expand upon the interactive elements already found in Batuu and other Star Wars attractions.

With their sleek design and expressive capabilities, the BDX droids are shaping up to be one of the most impressive and adorable additions to Disney’s theme park technology. Unlike static animatronics or scheduled character appearances, these droids will roam freely, allowing for more organic guest interactions.

Where Will You Find the BDX Droids?

This rollout represents a significant leap in Disney’s implementation of autonomous character technology. Past efforts have included interactive droids like R2-D2 and walking characters such as the Hulk in Avengers Campus, but the BDX units appear to take live, unscripted guest interactions to the next level.

If successful, these droids could pave the way for even more autonomous, free-roaming characters across Disney parks, deepening the immersive storytelling that has become a hallmark of the brand. Ther company also announced that the BDX droids will make an appearance in the upcoming film Mandalorian and Grogu, which is set to release in theatres on May 22, 2026.

NEW: Disney *officially* confirms the BDX droids that first appeared in Disney's theme parks WILL be featured in the upcoming 'THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU' film releasing in theaters on May 22, 2026. pic.twitter.com/2glrgEpD0s — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 8, 2025

When Will the BDX Droids Arrive?

Disney has confirmed that the BDX droids will roll out later this year, but an exact launch date has yet to be announced. As anticipation builds, fans of Star Wars and Disney’s cutting-edge technology will be keeping a close eye on official updates for when and where they can spot these next-generation droids in action.

Will you be on the lookout for the BDX droids when they arrive at Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments!