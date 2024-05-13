Disney Social Media Creators Are Going Away for Good

If you’ve been to a Disney Park, you’ve seen them there. They live-stream rides or take dozens of photos in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom.

Beyond those annoying features, Disney content creators provide a valuable resource, especially to people who have never been to Walt Disney World or Disneyland. Disney creators explain the intricate details of a Disney World vacation or the hack that helps you get through the day.

Those content creators now find themselves in limbo, caught between the American government and ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok.

Last month, as part of its aid package to Ukraine, the U.S. Congress passed a law that bans TikTok accounts in America unless ByteDance sells a controlling interest to a company based in America.

TikTok has since sued the Federal Government to prevent the law from taking effect. In the meantime, half of the Americans who are active users on social media platforms, including Disney Content Creators, are stuck in limbo.

Banking giant Goldman Sachs estimates that the creator economy is worth more than $250 billion and is expected to double by 2027.

James Nord, chief executive of the New York-based company Fohr, which does marketing for creators, said:

For many people, this will be a extinction-level event for their careers. This will shut tens of thousands of small businesses down. They won’t get unemployment. There’s no lattice of support for these creators.

The main question for people is if you cannot use your TikTok account, why not switch to another social media platform and continue creating content there?

Most users have tried to build a following on other social media sites but have found that TikTok has been the most successful for them. By this point, some have thousands, if not millions, of followers who watch every video they post.

Lauren-Ashley Beck, who has dubbed herself the “Queen of Streaming,” has 500,000 followers on her TikTok account. If she were forced to move to another site, she would have to rebuild that following. She has said that Disney’s streaming services have started to come to her to review their shows and spread information about those shows to her followers.

She said:

Those are the people that come to me like, hey, can you talk about our shows? And then I build out the community talking about those shows. I have been trying to repurpose my TikToks as YouTube Shorts, but it’s just not the same viewership. You are not just TikTok, and everything will be OK, truly. And lean into your other platforms, just in case it does all go away.

For now, Disney Creators is waiting for this case to go to court and preparing for a possible TikTok ban in America. It is out of their hands and could drastically alter how they make a living in the future.

What do you think of the ban on TikTok and the effect it will have on Disney Content Creators?