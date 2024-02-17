Cancelled Character Marches Back to Disney Park

Whether it’s Disneyland or the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s cavalcade of colorful characters plays a huge role in bringing the magic to life for millions of guests. That being said, the parks only have so much room for their eclectic casts.

An unfortunate fact that many park-hoppers must eventually face is that even some of our favorite characters become rarer and rarer as time goes by. However, Disney isn’t above bringing in some special guests to many of its after-hours events, precisely what will happen at this year’s Star Wars Nite.

The Disney Parks Blog recently made a massive announcement about Disneyland’s next after-hours event, and it’s absolutely loaded to the gills with fan service for residents of the galaxy far, far away. However, along with lifting its costume restrictions for cosplayers, Disney also subtly revealed that Captain Phasma and the First Order would be marching into Tomorrowland.

Captain Phasma Returns to Disneyland

The last time we saw the nightmare in silver and her First Order legion at the parks was during their final performance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019. The March of the First Order was a regular event at Disney World where Phasma would lead her troops in front of the Chinese theatre before addressing the crowds in an immersive display.

The encounter with these enforcers of the dark side was a major addition to the immersive quality of Hollywood Studios, even outside of their home at Galaxy’s Edge. While they might have been marching on Disney property, they were still an intimidating presence on an otherwise magical day.

Disney might have ended this performance nearly five years ago, but Disneyland might be bringing it back for a special performance for guests willing to buy an extra ticket to the after-hours event. While it’s unclear whether or not the park is bringing in the full experience, the Disney Parks Blog shared that guests should “be prepared to encounter Captain Phasma and her elite unit of Stormtroopers in Tomorrowland.”

Granted, it seems like this addition will only be a temporary fixture during the special event, but it will help bring those die-hard Star Wars buffs into the park in droves. Of course, that’s not the only addition the event offers either.

While it’s great that the First Order has returned, they aren’t the only guests at the party. During Disneyland’s Star Wars Nite, guests can also attend lightsaber training, enjoy special food and drink items, boogie down at a “Galactic Dance Party,” and guests wishing to suit up and come as their favorite characters can have the opportunity to march down main street for a special get-together at Sleeping Beauty Castle. The Force is definitely strong with this special event.

Are you excited for Star Wars Nite at Disneyland? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!