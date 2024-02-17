How To Build Your Own Chewbacca Suit, Revealed

One fan has created multiple new Chewbacca suits – and let’s just say that the ingredients behind each costume aren’t what you expect.

Scottish cosplayer Paul Smith recently shared his take on the Star Wars character with the BBC, revealing what goes into creating such a realistic Chewbacca outfit.

Related: Controversial ‘Star Wars’ Star Reportedly Returns To Acting

The 54-year-old engineer, who has spent thousands of pounds on his costumes over the years, has made six Wookie suits and counting – each made from dozens of bags of hair extensions.

Smith claims that building each suit starts with a pair of stilts to reach the height of Peter Mayhew (the actor who famously portrayed Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy), then sewing a mesh suit using his measurements and adding length to the legs. “The mesh suit is completely covered in holes and I use a latching tool to attach the hair,” he told the BBC. “I did research on how to do this. It can be a bit monotonous but it is worth it in the end when you see the public’s reaction.”

“I’m not gonna and you can’t make me.” Paul Smith just isn’t having it in his Chewbacca. I don’t think we should mess with him or he might rip our arms off. Happy #WookieeWednesday everyone! #ThePeterMayhewFoundation

"I'm not gonna and you can't make me." Paul Smith just isn't having it in his Chewbacca. I don't think we should mess with him or he might rip our arms off. Happy #WookieeWednesday everyone!#ThePeterMayhewFoundation pic.twitter.com/ut71xWgmYe — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) September 22, 2021

The shoes are reportedly made separately, with Smith attaching a set of hairy toes (created by his father) to the costume last. “All you can see of Chewie’s feet are his toes. My dad carved them out of balsa wood as he is an engineer too,” Smith said. While Smith wears the same feet for each outfit, he has three separate Chewbacca costumes – each reflecting the character’s differing appearances throughout the Star Wars films.

Chewbacca’s head is the most complicated part of the 300-hour-long process. Smith purchases kits containing the fiberglass skull, teeth, and latex needed to build the head before purchasing the specific bandoliers – AKA leather bags – from an expert in the US who purposefully makes them for similar aspiring Wookies worldwide.

Related: Chewbacca Actor Speaks on ‘Star Wars’ Return for Mysterious New Project

To top it off, Smith has also learned how to make his own Wookie noises (“it’s a gurgle sound you make with your throat”) and has even praised how wearing a Chewbacca costume can improve your posture. “It keeps me upright,” he said.

What’s your dream Disney costume? Let us know in the comments!