CONFIRMED: Universal Studios Plans To Defy Gravity and Add ‘Wicked’ to Theme Parks

It was only a matter of time. Universal has confirmed plans to add Wicked to its theme parks.

While it’s only been three months since Wicked (2024) hit theaters, anyone with even a passing interest in musical theater will tell you that the tale always had mega-franchise potential. Acting as a prequel, midquel, and semi-sequel to The Wizard of Oz, the story focuses on Elphaba and Glinda on their journey from enemies to best friends to legendary rivals.

Considering the show’s success on Broadway – where it currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing musical of all time after The Lion King – its box office success seemed like a given. Less expected was its overwhelmingly positive critical reception. The performances of the film’s leads, Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda), both received rave reviews, as well as Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominations at the Academy Awards.

With the story having been split into two halves, we’re already due a sequel later this year. In the meantime, fans have wondered how else Hollywood may capitalize on Wicked‘s success – and now it seems like we have our answer.

In a recent report from The New York Times, Wicked was mentioned as an IP under consideration for Universal’s theme parks. Mark Woodbury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Destinations & Experiences, went into more detail to confirm that he has secret plans for significant attractions inspired by the film. “When I saw it, my first reaction was, ‘This is a theme park waiting to happen,'” he said.