CONFIRMED: Universal Studios Plans To Defy Gravity and Add ‘Wicked’ to Theme Parks

It was only a matter of time. Universal has confirmed plans to add Wicked to its theme parks.
While it’s only been three months since Wicked (2024) hit theaters, anyone with even a passing interest in musical theater will tell you that the tale always had mega-franchise potential. Acting as a prequel, midquel, and semi-sequel to The Wizard of Oz, the story focuses on Elphaba and Glinda on their journey from enemies to best friends to legendary rivals.
Considering the show’s success on Broadway – where it currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing musical of all time after The Lion King – its box office success seemed like a given. Less expected was its overwhelmingly positive critical reception. The performances of the film’s leads, Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda), both received rave reviews, as well as Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominations at the Academy Awards.
With the story having been split into two halves, we’re already due a sequel later this year. In the meantime, fans have wondered how else Hollywood may capitalize on Wicked‘s success – and now it seems like we have our answer.
In a recent report from The New York Times, Wicked was mentioned as an IP under consideration for Universal’s theme parks. Mark Woodbury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Destinations & Experiences, went into more detail to confirm that he has secret plans for significant attractions inspired by the film. “When I saw it, my first reaction was, ‘This is a theme park waiting to happen,'” he said.
It also aligns with the efforts to celebrate the film at the parks so far. Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort feature their own versions of the Wicked Experience, an immersive shopping experience featuring photo ops, replica costumes, and more.
Meanwhile, Universal Studios Singapore welcomed a pop-up Emerald City, complete with appearances from Elphaba and Glinda themselves. With Wicked premiering much later in Japan than most of the world, Universal Studios Japan is set to begin its Wicked Celebration on March 7, inviting guests to take pictures with the two witches and enjoy original food, merchandise, and a costume exhibit.
Should Wicked work its way into other theme parks, it wouldn’t be the first time a Universal destination has debuted a permanent Wicked fixture. Universal Studios Japan previously boasted its own condensed version of the Broadway musical in its now-defunct Land of Oz area, cutting characters such as Fiyero and Madam Morrible to reduce the runtime down to a theme park-friendly 35 minutes.
Personally, we can’t imagine the same situation happening again, especially at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. What we do envision, though, is an incredible Emerald City dark ride or even a Defying Gravity roller coaster.
With expansion space available at Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe and prime real estate soon to open up at Universal Studios Florida with the departure of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, a trip down the yellow brick road can’t come soon enough.
