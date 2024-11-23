Why ‘Wicked’ Deserves Its Own Universal Studios Land ASAP

If you’ve seen Wicked (2024), we need to talk. (If you haven’t seen Wicked yet, come back later – we’ll talk then).

Based on the stage musical of the same name, Wicked is touted to be one of 2024’s biggest box office hits. With the way things are going, that’s kind of inevitable. Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Galinda, the film follows the origin stories of the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the North, set to one of the most iconic soundtracks of all time – and audiences are loving it.

Even before its official release, Wicked made $19.2 million from preview screenings, already offsetting over 10% of its budget. The film has received rave reviews, especially for Erivo, Grande, and Jonathan Bailey’s performance as Fiyero. Gregory Bailey, who penned the book on which the original musical is based, praised the trio as their characters come to life, writing, “Their ability to inhabit their characters – and Jonathan Bailey’s ability too – were intimidatingly powerful.”

When a movie is received this well, a few things are inevitable. One is a sequel, something that’s already guaranteed by the fact that Wicked was split into two parts for the adaptation, with Wicked Part Two (2025) due in theaters next November. Another is merchandise. A third is, if the rights are in place, a theme park attraction.