Universal Studios Confirms 2025 Demolition of Iconic Theme Park Ride After 15+ Years

Universal Studios will soon say goodbye to a classic attraction.

Related: Universal Studios Permanently Closes More Locations in First Month of 2025

Following Universal’s announcement that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit would be permanently closing, the theme park has officially filed a demolition permit for the iconic Florida roller coaster. The new permit reveals a few pieces of information regarding what the theme park resort plans to do with Rip Ride Rockit, which will be winding down operations this September.

News first broke of Rip Ride Rockit’s closure last year, following years of speculation regarding the fate of the beloved yet problematic thrill ride.

The attraction has been part of Universal Orlando Resort for over 15 years, but complaints about the coaster’s roughness have increased in recent years. Rip Ride Rockit also suffers from frequent downtime and breakdowns, another possible reason Universal is closing the coaster.

Instead of continuing to bandage up the problem, Universal is heading back to the drawing board, with the theme park now getting ready to demolish Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

Related: Universal Boldly Challenges Disney With First Official Epic Universe ‘Star Wars’ Location Now Open

The new permit, discovered by MikePat via the Theme Park Stop Discord and shared on Twitter/X by avid Universal and Disney scooper Alicia Stella, confirms the previously announced demolition of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

The roller coaster is located at Universal Studios Florida, one of two theme parks in Universal’s Orlando, Florida resort.

New demolition permit has been filed with City of Orlando for Project 830, the demolition and replacement of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida. Universal Orlando has confirmed that the attraction will close in September. [H/T MikePat Theme Park Stop Discord]

New demolition permit has been filed with City of Orlando for Project 830, the demolition and replacement of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida. Universal Orlando has confirmed that the attraction will close in September. [H/T MikePat Theme Park Stop Discord] pic.twitter.com/4kMsBFSRHc — Alicia Stella Nova Resort (@AliciaStella) January 22, 2025

Related: Disney Blocks Pirates of the Caribbean Location as Big Transformations Continue in Magic Kingdom

Named “Project 830,” Universal will be demolishing and replacing Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit this year. Little is known about what exactly this project entails, but guests can count on 2025 being the final year of Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida.

The closure of Rip Ride Rockit has proven to be somewhat controversial among guests, though most agree the coaster is in desperate need of some upgrades. It’s unknown what will replace the thrill ride, but considering what Universal has in store for 2025, it’s likely Rip Ride Rockit’s replacement will be a worthy one.

This summer, Universal will finally open the highly anticipated Epic Universe. This massive new park will be home to dozens of new rides, attractions, shops, and experiences, and Universal is advertising it as a can’t-miss vacation destination.

Not only will the park be full of new attractions, but Epic Universe will also be anchored by several key brands, including Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, and Super Mario.

Epic Universe officially opens its gates on May 22, 2025.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe this summer?