Is Universal Making a Big Mistake? – Guests Have to a Lot To Say About Impending Closure

Find out what guests have to say regarding Universal Studios’ game-changing decision.

After over 15 years of operation, Universal Studios will finally close Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. The resort confirmed the coaster’s closure in December 2024, an announcement that might have surprised some, while others had expected this news for quite some time.

The announcement followed the discovery of permits, which indicated Universal Studios was looking to shut down Rip Ride Rockit permanently. This led to an official statement from the resort.

First opened in 2009, Rip Ride Rockit was certainly starting to show its age, both thematically and physically. Many guests have complained about the ride’s jerkiness and overall roughness.

The ride is notable for its unique music integration system, which allows riders to pick and choose different songs to hear during the coaster. Rip Ride Rockit also boasts an impressive 167-foot vertical lift and a top speed of 65 mph. This all ends in 2025, though some guests are feeling a little nostalgic now that Rip Ride Rockit will soon be demolished.

Fans discussed the impending closure of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit on Reddit, with some questioning if the coaster was actually that bad.

“Honestly I had no problem with this ride,” said one fan. “Other than that. Good first drop, non inverted loop was really good. And towards the end right before the element before the picture, had a lot of airtime. So, Why does everybody hate this ride? Is it really bad and I’m just really weird?”

“Choose Sabotage and you have 90 seconds of sheer enjoyment,” said another. “I enjoyed RRR every time I went on it.”

Guests tend to agree that Rip Ride Rockit is a fun experience, but most would say the ride in its current state is lackluster. One fan discussed this point, saying, “When it was new and smooth it was great when it aged and got rough it was terrible.”

One fan said they think Rip Ride Rockit is worse than The Incredible Hulk, another popular yet controversial coaster also at Universal Orlando. “It’s a rough af coaster, especially in the second car. I find it quite worse than HULK.”

“Overhated 100%,” said one fan. “In my opinion, it’s nowhere near as rough as the hulk. I’ve never grayed out on RRR but I always do on hulk. I feel like the hulk throws me around more too.”

Regardless of what fans think, Universal is clearly done with Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. The roller coaster will close permanently in September 2025, meaning guests still have quite a bit of time to enjoy it.

It’s unknown what Universal intends to replace the attraction with, but considering what the resort has up its sleeves, Rip Ride Rockit’s replacement will likely be worth guests’ time.

While the closure of Rip Ride Rockit is big news, it pales in comparison to what else is happening at the Universal Orlando Resort in 2025. After years of waiting, Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, will finally open in May, forever changing not only the landscape of the Universal Orlando resort but the industry as a whole.

Advertised as a breathtaking new vacation destination, Epic Universe will bend reality to its will, transporting guests into some of the most richly detailed and highly immersive theme park lands to date. Epic Universe will be anchored by several franchises, including Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, as well as Super Mario and How to Train Your Dragon.

Epic Universe will, of course, feature dozens of new rides, attractions, and experiences for guests to enjoy, with the most exciting additions being an immersive dark ride through Frankenstein’s castle, an exhilarating journey through the Ministry of Magic, and a new Donkey Kong-themed roller coaster.

Will you be visiting Universal Studios in 2025? Will you miss Rip Ride Rockit?