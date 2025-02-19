‘Wicked’ Star Cynthia Erivo Cast as Jesus Christ in New Hollywood Production

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has landed a new role.

Few films have established themselves so quickly and successfully in pop culture quite like Wicked (2024). Directed by Jon M. Chu and starring an ensemble cast of talented, dedicated actors and performers, this new adaptation of the classic 1995 novel broke the box office and has planted both its leads firmly in a new category of stardom, with all eyes now eagerly awaiting next year’s sequel.

However, between Wicked parts 1 and 2, Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, will take a small detour in Hollywood, starring as Jesus in a new production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo to Play Jesus Christ

As Deadline reports, Erivo will play the titular role of Jesus Christ at a new Hollywood Bowl presentation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s and Time Rice’s classic musical. The show will begin on August 1 and run through August 3, 2025, making it quite a limited run.

Erivo already has experience with the musical, portraying Mary Magdalene in the all-female 202 concept album Jesus Christ Superstar: She Is Risen. Amid the announcement, Erivo shared a cheeky message on her Instagram account.

“Just a little busy this summer,” Erivo said. “Can’t wait.”

Loosely based on the Gospel accounts of the Passion, Jesus Christ Superstar interprets the inner workings of Jesus and other biblical characters. The story is mostly focused on Judas, who grows increasingly concerned and dissatisfied with the way Jesus leads him and the other disciples.

While already an accomplished actress, singer, and artist, Erivo’s role in 2024’s Wicked cemented her as a star. Despite dozens of big releases coming out in 2024, Wicked remains at the top of the pile for numerous reasons. Firstly, Wicked made a “shiz”-load of money at the box office.

The film’s worldwide gross ended north of $700 million, with Wicked earning a whopping 19.2 million in preview screenings prior to its official release.

Wicked also received rave reviews, especially for its main cast, which consists of Erivo and her co-star Ariana Grande. Many fans have also praised Jonathan Bailey’s performance as Fiyero.

The positive reactions also came from Gregory Maguire himself, the man who penned the book on which both the original stage show and the new film were based. The writer gushed over this trio of performances, saying, “Their ability to inhabit their characters—and Jonathan Bailey’s ability, too—were intimidatingly powerful.”

Wicked Part 2, now titled Wicked: For Good, releases on November 21, 2025.

What did you think of Wicked?