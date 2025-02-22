Closed for Business: Six Flags and SeaWorld Shutter Theme Parks

Both Six Flags and SeaWorld have been forced to close their theme parks today.

Theme parks aren’t immune to unexpected closures, often prompted by extreme weather, technical failures, or broader safety concerns. Walt Disney World Resort, for example, has repeatedly shut its gates due to hurricanes, while Universal Studios Hollywood was forced to close earlier this year due to wildfires in Los Angeles.

Most famously, the vast majority of high-profile theme parks shuttered in 2020 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While Orlando’s theme parks were only off limits for a few months, some – such as Disneyland Resort in Southern California – only resumed normal operations over a year later.

Temporary Theme Park Closures Hit Texas

Today, even more unexpected closures have hit the industry.

As per a notice on the SeaWorld San Antonio website, the Texas theme park is officially closed to all guests as of today due to inclement weather. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 33 degrees Fahrenheit, with a mix of both snow and freezing rain forecast for the area.

Meanwhile, Six Flags Fiesta Texas has also announced its closure. The theme park – located just under a 20-minute drive away from SeaWorld San Antonio – wrote on Facebook, “Due to winter weather, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will remain closed on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Your safety is our top priority!”

Temperatures dropped so low in San Antonio yesterday that some school districts were forced to cancel or postpone events and sports games.

The good news is that the closures, like San Antonio’s cold spell, are expected to be brief. Both parks plan to reopen tomorrow (February 23) to continue their respective Mardi Gras celebrations.

SeaWorld San Antonio has marked the occasion with live music, extravagant costumes, and tasty New Orleans-inspired treats, such as jambalaya, po-boy sandwiches, shrimp and andouille skewers with dirty rice, and, of course, beignets. Meanwhile, Six Flags Fiesta Texas boasts the Mardi Gras Parade: Spectacle of Color, a variety of live entertainment, and a wide range of limited food options.

Cold Weather Impacts Other Theme Parks

The cold weather isn’t limited to San Antonio this week.

As temperatures dropped in Orlando, both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort temporarily closed their water parks (Blizzard Beach and Volcano Bay), with both scheduled to reopen today. This is far from the first unexpected closure to hit the city’s water parks this season, with Blizzard Beach once again seeming to spend the bulk of its all-too-brief operating season shuttered.

Should Disney follow the same pattern as previous years, Blizzard Beach will begin its standard multi-month closure in March, with Typhoon Lagoon reopening to take its place through the summer and early autumn months.

Are you visiting a theme park this weekend?