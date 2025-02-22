Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Indiana Jones Adventure Closing for Refurbishment—Reopening Date Announced

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Eva Miller 2 Comments
Indiana Jones Adventure, iconic Disney ride finally restored at Disneyland Park

Credit: Disney

Adventure seekers planning a trip to Disneyland Park will need to adjust their plans, as Indiana Jones Adventure is officially scheduled to close for refurbishment from March 17 through April 24, 2025. While the attraction’s temporary closure had been previously announced, Disney has now confirmed its reopening date—marking an important update for fans of the iconic ride.

Bridge scene with pyrotechnics at Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Resort
Credit: Disney

What’s Happening With Indiana Jones Adventure?

The high-speed dark ride, inspired by the legendary Indiana Jones film franchise, has been a guest favorite since its debut in 1995. However, like many classic attractions, regular maintenance and refurbishment are necessary to keep the ride running smoothly.

  • Although Disney has not revealed specific details about what this refurbishment entails, past updates to Indiana Jones Adventure have included:
    Enhanced special effects (lighting and projection upgrades)
  • New animatronic enhancements (previously, updates were made to the snake and boulder effects)
  • Track and ride vehicle maintenance to improve guest experience

Given the attraction’s complex movement system and elaborate set pieces, this temporary closure is likely aimed at improving reliability while preserving the ride’s thrilling, cinematic experience.

Indiana Jones Adventure sign Disneyland
Credit: Disney

Indiana Jones Adventure Set to Reopen April 25

Disney has confirmed that Indiana Jones Adventure will reopen on April 25, 2025, meaning the closure will last just over five weeks. While some attractions undergo months-long refurbishments, this relatively short timeframe suggests the updates will focus more on ride performance improvements rather than significant show changes.

With Indiana Jones Adventure being one of the most popular rides in Adventureland, guests visiting Disneyland during its closure should plan ahead. Lines for other major attractions—like Pirates of the Caribbean and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad—could see increased wait times as thrill-seekers look for alternative experiences.

Looking Ahead—More Disneyland Updates?

This refurbishment comes as Disneyland Resort continues to enhance classic attractions while preparing for the future. With the recent addition of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to open later this year, Disneyland remains focused on keeping both beloved classics and new experiences in top shape.

Will this latest refurbishment introduce noticeable ride updates or simply refresh the attraction behind the scenes? Fans will find out when Indiana Jones Adventure officially reopens on April 25!

📢 Are you excited for this update? Will you miss riding Indy during its closure? Let us know in the comments!

in Disneyland Resort

Tagged:Indiana Jones Adventure

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

View Comments (2)