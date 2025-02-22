Indiana Jones Adventure Closing for Refurbishment—Reopening Date Announced

Adventure seekers planning a trip to Disneyland Park will need to adjust their plans, as Indiana Jones Adventure is officially scheduled to close for refurbishment from March 17 through April 24, 2025. While the attraction’s temporary closure had been previously announced, Disney has now confirmed its reopening date—marking an important update for fans of the iconic ride.

What’s Happening With Indiana Jones Adventure?

The high-speed dark ride, inspired by the legendary Indiana Jones film franchise, has been a guest favorite since its debut in 1995. However, like many classic attractions, regular maintenance and refurbishment are necessary to keep the ride running smoothly.

Although Disney has not revealed specific details about what this refurbishment entails, past updates to Indiana Jones Adventure have included:

Enhanced special effects (lighting and projection upgrades)

Enhanced special effects (lighting and projection upgrades) New animatronic enhancements (previously, updates were made to the snake and boulder effects)

Track and ride vehicle maintenance to improve guest experience

Given the attraction’s complex movement system and elaborate set pieces, this temporary closure is likely aimed at improving reliability while preserving the ride’s thrilling, cinematic experience.

Indiana Jones Adventure Set to Reopen April 25

Disney has confirmed that Indiana Jones Adventure will reopen on April 25, 2025, meaning the closure will last just over five weeks. While some attractions undergo months-long refurbishments, this relatively short timeframe suggests the updates will focus more on ride performance improvements rather than significant show changes.

With Indiana Jones Adventure being one of the most popular rides in Adventureland, guests visiting Disneyland during its closure should plan ahead. Lines for other major attractions—like Pirates of the Caribbean and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad—could see increased wait times as thrill-seekers look for alternative experiences.

Update: Indiana Jones Adventure will be closed for refurbishment from March 17 through April 24. pic.twitter.com/u7lo3sA5i8 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 21, 2025

Looking Ahead—More Disneyland Updates?

This refurbishment comes as Disneyland Resort continues to enhance classic attractions while preparing for the future. With the recent addition of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to open later this year, Disneyland remains focused on keeping both beloved classics and new experiences in top shape.

Will this latest refurbishment introduce noticeable ride updates or simply refresh the attraction behind the scenes? Fans will find out when Indiana Jones Adventure officially reopens on April 25!

📢 Are you excited for this update? Will you miss riding Indy during its closure? Let us know in the comments!