Exploring the Controversy Behind Disney’s Aerosmith Coaster Before It Closes Forever

Take one last look at one of Disney’s fastest rides before it closes. Related: More Changes as Operations Cut at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom The Walt Disney World Resort has a long and rich history of exciting rides and attractions, though few are quite as thrilling as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Designed as a must-do attraction that catered to a slightly older crowd, this coaster has dazzled and entertained guests for decades. However, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s time in the spotlight has come to an end, at least in its original form, with Disney confirming it will soon be closing and retheming Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster entirely. Before it closes, let’s examine what made Disney’s rock-and-roll-themed attraction so special as well as why it may be time for an upgrade. The Crew Behind Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Related: Another ‘Barbenheimer’? Summer 2025’s Movie Showdown Heats Up While theming is always a crucial part of any Disney ride and/or attraction, few experiences get to use actual real-life rockstars as their inspiration. As stated above, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster was, in part, Disney’s answer to other theme parks, namely the Universal Orlando Resort, when it came to thrill rides. In the 1990s, Disney World offered few adrenaline-pumping experiences, but former Disney CEO Michael Eisner wanted this to change. Disney had and always will be associated with children, but there also needs to be something for older guests to enjoy at the company’s theme parks. Then came Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, which put all other Disney roller coasters to shame, at least at the time. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which was then called Disney MGM Studios, in the summer of 1999. Far more thrilling than most other rides at Walt Disney World, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster seeks to provide intense thrills to guests brave enough to hop on board the “super stretch” limo as they make their way to an Aerosmith concert.

While it’s a fun ride, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s theming is what truly makes it unforgettable. During their journey, riders will hear multiple Aerosmith tunes. Guests will come face to face with Steven Tyler and the rest of the band in the ride’s pre-show.

It’s Fast, and It’s Rockin’

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Reaching top speeds of nearly 60 mph and crossing over several inversions, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is still one of Disney World’s fastest and most intense attractions.

While Disney Imagineers have certainly stepped up their thrill ride game over the last few decades, notably with attractions like Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kindom, none deliver quite as thrilling of an adventure as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Perhaps the coaster’s best feature is its launch, which propels riders from a standstill to nearly 60 mph in the blink of an eye. Riders step into the “super stretch” limos, pull down the overhead safety restraints, and wait for Steven Tyler to count them down, as if they themselves are part of the band’s show.

Once Tyler reaches 1, it’s “blast off,” and guests are shot through dark, neon-lit Los Angeles city streets. The entire ride only lasts about a minute, but Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster delivers an unforgettable experience nonetheless.

When riders return to the exit station, their hearts are pounding, their hair is windswept, and most are ready to go again. The coaster has become a core part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park and the Walt Disney World Resort as a whole, and it is often used in various marketing materials and commercials for the vacation destination.

However, the attraction has been embroiled in controversy over the last year, with rumors claiming it would be shutdown all due to accusations made against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Controversy

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Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closed for refurbishment at the start of 2024 and would not reopen to guests until July. The extended closure prompted many to speculate if Disney was planning on altering the ride following accusations made against Steven Tyler.

Tyler was accused of sexually assaulting Jeanne Bellino, who claimed she was 17 years old at the time of the incident. In 2022, Julia Holcomb sued Tyler for sexual assault and battery, also claiming she was a minor at the time of the incident.

In early 2024, a judge dismissed the suit from Bellino, though Tyler’s reputation had been significantly damaged. Because of these accusations, many assumed Disney would part ways with Aerosmith, even though the rock band is featured on one of the company’s most popular theme park attractions.

With Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster returning last summer, Disney effectively put an end to rumors of a potential retheme. Many assumed the attraction had closed due to its connection with Aerosmith, though these rumors were put to rest, that is, until late last year.

Saying Goodbye to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

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As stated earlier, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be closing as gusts know it forever, but this doesn’t mean fans will never get to ride it again. In 2024, Disney announced several big changes and projects for its theme parks. A lot of these projects and expansions will be coming to the Walt Disney World Resort, specifically with the company confirming the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D.

This 3D show has become a staple of Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park due to its blend of humor and charm only The Muppets can provide. This was a huge decision for Disney and one that will likely remain controversial for years to come.

More on Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

Welcome to Muppet Studios Take your seat in a perfect replica of the Muppet Theater from the classic television series, The Muppet Show. As the curtain rises, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the whole Muppets menagerie appear in eye-popping 3D. They’re taking you on a zany tour of their lab and showing off their new movie-making invention: Muppet*Vision 3D. Things go haywire when Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker set a disastrous string of events in motion! Be Prepared for Surprises

With onscreen musical numbers and live in-theater special effects, it’s a show kids of all ages will love—and guaranteed to bring down the house.

Based on the Original TV Show Created by the legendary puppeteer Jim Henson, The Muppet Show aired from 1976 to 1981 and was an instant hit. This attraction was a unique collaboration between Jim Henson Productions and Walt Disney Imagineering, including the final released film that was directed by Jim Henson and the last to feature his voice as Kermit the Frog.

While there is a lot of doom and gloom surrounding the Disney theme park community right now, there is a small, very faint light at the end of the tunnel, as Disney actually revealed The Muppets would be taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. That’s right, Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog, Gonzo, Animal, and more will soon call Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster their new home, a decision that has proven to be as surprising as it is divisive.

Many feel as though Muppet*Vision 3D is not just a regular park attraction but a museum or tribute to Muppets creator himself, Jim Henson. The 3D show was the last project Henson worked on before his death, giving Muppet*Vision 3D a unique emotional and historical core.

Muppet*Vision 3D’s final day of operation will be on June 7, 2025, with the attraction closing the following day, June 8.

Many fans are at least happy that The Muppets aren’t being completely evicted from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but only time will tell if the puppet creations are a good fit for one of Disney World’s most thrilling roller coasters.

More on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

Live Life in the Fast Lane Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along. Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Rock This Way

Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face. Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?