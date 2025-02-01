‘Captain America 4’ Star Officially Speaks Out on Movie Issues Two Weeks Before Release

Marvel star Anthony Mackie has officially spoken out on some of the discourse circling the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World (2025) movie.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been struggling to maintain its consistent box office dominance, and now, its upcoming release, Captain America: Brave New World, is facing controversy, uncertainty, and intense speculation.

With a release date set for February 14, 2025, fans are eager yet apprehensive about the fourth Captain America installment, which sees Anthony Mackie taking center stage as Sam Wilson. However, the film has already been subjected to extensive reshoots, backlash over political comments, and questions regarding its box office potential.

The journey to Brave New World has been anything but smooth. Marvel Studios has faced mounting criticism over the quality of its recent releases, with some films failing to meet box office expectations. Now, Brave New World is under the spotlight for a number of reasons, not least of which is its production history.

Tim Blake Nelson, who reprises his role as Samuel Sterns (AKA The Leader) from The Incredible Hulk (2008), revealed that the film has undergone substantial reshoots, admitting he shot his scenes twice.

This statement, along with other reports of extensive reshoots and negative test screenings, has led to speculation about behind-the-scenes issues and whether Marvel Studios is struggling to find the right tone for the film.

Despite the concerns surrounding its production, box office projections paint an interesting picture. Brave New World is expected to earn around $95 million during its four-day opening weekend, aligning with Presidents Day and Valentine’s Day.

Given the MCU’s recent struggles–Deadpool & Wolverine being the exception–a lower-than-expected opening could signal trouble for future projects. If Brave New World fails to resonate with audiences, Marvel may need to reconsider its approach to future MCU movies, and whether multiple sequels in the same franchise are the way forward.

Adding fuel to the fire, Anthony Mackie recently made comments that have sparked a wave of criticism. The actor reportedly stated that he does not believe Captain America should be tied to representing America as a country, suggesting a broader, more global role for the hero.

“To me, Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations,” The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor told audience members in Rome.

The backlash has led to calls for the film’s cancellation from certain groups, with social media debates raging over whether Brave New World is staying true to the spirit of Captain America. Mackie, for his part, clarified his comments on social media following the backlash.

“Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime,” he wrote in Instagram stories (via Business Insider). “I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to.”

One of the film’s biggest draws is the introduction of Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt. Ross, long known as a staunch military figure in the MCU, will undergo a dramatic transformation into the Red Hulk, a fan-favorite comic book character.

Mackie has since commented on whether audiences may draw comparisons between Red Hulk and President Donald Trump. “I hope, as a country, we’re tired of all the political jousting,” he told Esquire in a recent interview. “Let’s just go to the movies and chill the fuck out […] We could’ve made this motherfucker yellow and it would’ve been a problem.”

And it wasn’t just the Red Hulk factor Mackie commented on, the actor also talked about the reported reshoots and negative test screenings.

“It’s literally the best movie it can be. It stays in the lines of Marvel. It stays in the lines of Captain America, and it’s fun and it’s big […] Every movie that Marvel has made, every movie that DC has made—Star Wars, Star Trek, Disney—has done reshoots.”

With all the controversy (including that surrounding Shira Haas’ Ruth-Bat Seraph character), reshoots, and speculation surrounding Captain America: Brave New World, one thing is certain—the film represents a crucial moment for the MCU.

Can the franchise overcome its recent struggles and prove that it still has the magic that once made it an unstoppable force at the box office? Or will Brave New World be another sign that the golden era of Marvel Studios is waning and that Deadpool & Wolverine‘s box office success was the anomaly?

Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: Brave New World is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about MCU films in recent history, for better or worse.

How do you feel about the movie Captain America: Brave New World is shaping up to be?