Disneyland Character Steals Popcorn From Young Child in Viral Video

A viral video shows just how magical, and unpredictable a Disney vacation can truly be.

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Everyone knows that Disneyland is also called “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but why exactly does Disney’s Southern California theme park have this nickname? Is it because of all the rides and attractions scattered throughout the resort?

Is it because of the delicious food and drinks you can grab during your day (or night) at the parks? Maybe it’s because of how beautiful Sleeping Beauty Castle looks at night when you head back to your hotel.

Each one of these answers is correct, though some of the most magical and “happiest” moments often are found while interacting with Disney’s long list of characters.

From Buzz Lightyear and Woody to Mickey Mouse himself, a core part of the Disney theme park experience for many is getting to meet their favorite Disney characters. Oftentimes, these interactions go viral online, and rightfully so, as these encounters not only show off the variety of characters inside Disney’s theme parks but also the talent and dedication of each one of Disney’s employees.

One moment in particular recently went viral on social media involving a young guest and their popcorn bucket.

Wild Disneyland Interaction Goes Viral

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Disneyland is home to Mickey’s Toontown, a colorful, cartoon-inspired land where the “Fab 5” can be found. This group includes Disney’s most iconic characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy, though there are several more characters to be found, like Pete.

Pete can be a tricky character to track down, though one guest recently had a wild encounter with the character. TikTok user @dorkyparksdad managed to capture the moment Pete stole a child’s popcorn bucket and playfully kept it away. The child can be seen smiling and laughing as he chases Pete, who eventually gives in and returns the bucket.

Pete out here living up to his villain era—stealing a kid’s popcorn bucket in Toontown! 😂 But honestly… who doesn’t love Disneyland popcorn?! 🍿🤣 #PeteThePopcornThief

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While there are strict rules when it comes to interacting with theme park mascots, Disney allows its cast members some freedom, which in turn helps create unforgettable memories like this one. However, considering the cost of a popcorn bucket, we can’t help but side with the child for wanting it back.

The video ended up going viral on both TikTok and other social media spaces, with fans commenting on how cute and special this interaction was.

As stated earlier, this video took place in Mickey’s Toontown, which can be found at Disneyland Park. This makes up one-half of the Disneyland Resort, with Disney California Adventure also housing some iconic rides and attractions. The resort is set to expand soon with the addition of a new Avatar-themed land, as well as a few more Avengers-inspired attractions.

What’s your favorite Disney theme park memory?