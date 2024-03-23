Shuttered Disney Park Area Suddenly Reopens After a Year

After a multi-month closure, guests can finally enjoy the entirety of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland.

In March 2023, Disneyland Resort debuted a new and improved version of Mickey’s Toontown. Following years of work, this featured a cloned version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway from Walt Disney World Resort, as well as a new children’s play area named CenTOONial Park, and reimagined versions of Gadget’s Go Coaster, Goofy’s Playhouse and Donald’s Boat.

While the entire area was well-received by guests – especially the addition of green spaces and the care that went into making Mickey’s Toontown accommodating to special needs children – the newly-added Donald’s Duck Pond by Donald’s Boat faced issues from day one.

The splash pad (which proved popular with young parkgoers from the start) encountered multiple water problems, later leading to its closure for a year-long refurbishment – despite the fact it had only just opened and never actually made it out of Toontown media previews. During this time, the dry side of the play area remained open for guests.

Last week, parkgoers reported hearing flowing water as Donald’s Duck Pond underwent testing. Now, according to Scott Gustin, Donald’s Duck Pond is now officially back in action!

Guests regained access to Donald’s Duck Pond on March 22 (meaning parents can once again look forward to packing a spare change of clothes for a day in the parks).

Those hoping to experience the splash pad for themselves can find it next to Donald’s Boat. Disney describes it as “a flood of fun” where young guests can “peek through the portholes of this water-logged vessel to witness tons of tomfoolery—and spot some familiar ducklings, including Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby.”

Only children between the ages of two and twelve are permitted to play in Donald’s Duck Pond, and they must be supervised by adults at all times.

What’s your favorite part of the new and improved Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments!